Bostik's XL Brands partners with BPI

By FCNews Staff
XL BrandsWauwatosa, Wis.—Starting April 15, 2024, XL Brands, a Bostik brand and leading provider of professional flooring adhesive solutions, will be available for purchase through BPI. Contractors and pro installers can easily find the full line of XL Brands, as well as those from the Bostik Wall & Floor line, at BPI locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi to ensure continuity and consistent access to all of its preferred products. When the on-boarding of BPI is complete, XL Brands products will no longer be available at Professional Flooring Supply (PFS).

“It is critical that Bostik partner with distributors who share our passion for quality and service while being fully committed to providing a full system of solutions to the flooring market,” explained Courtney Korselt, regional business director, Wall & Floor, Bostik, Inc. “The addition of BPI to the XL Brands family demonstrates Bostik’s commitment to providing the best possible experience to contractors who value consistent quality from proven market products they can trust.”

For more than 40 years, XL Brands has earned a solid reputation of trust among flooring professionals across North America. Its leading pressure-sensitive adhesives have been installed in over 2 billion square feet without a single adhesive failure callback, according to Bostik, a testament to its quality and reliability. With a full line of adhesive and specialty products, XL Brands also offers the versatility of using just five products to cover 90% of flooring installations.

In addition, the company offers a comprehensive system backed by high-quality, innovative solutions. Its commitment to excellence extends beyond product performance and ease of use to encompass world-class R&D, technical support, sales assistance and customer service.

As part of the distribution announcement, customers purchasing XL Brands products from BPI during the first 90 days of this new partnership will earn triple (3X) points as part of its Pro Rewards contractor loyalty program.

As a preferred distributor, this new partnership furthers the company’s mission to simplify flooring construction by providing consistently performing products that result in increased productivity for professional contractors.

