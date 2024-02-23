Latest formulations aim to help products stick

While innovations such as next-gen 3D ceramic tile and hardwood flooring with advanced finishing and surface texturing applications made headlines at Surfaces 2024, the fanfare was much more subdued for flooring adhesives. And yet, despite its low profile, adhesives remain an essential component to most types of installations, with companies showing new technologies and formulations to make the installation speedier and safer.

Here are some of the newest introductions:

CUSTOM BUILDING PRODUCTS

Vinyl PSA is an advanced pressure-sensitive adhesive ideally suited for most LVP/LVT and carpet tile applications. Adding to its versatility, this unique formulation can be used in permanent or releasable applications. The high-moisture-resistant adhesive has low VOCs, and is FloorScore and Green Label Plus certified.

SIKA/DRITAC

DriTac 7200 Edge is a contractor-grade, urethane-wood flooring adhesive that is easy to spread, allowing for increased productivity. Available in a 4-gallon pail, 7200 Edge is suitable for a range of flooring surfaces, is easy to clean when wet and helps contribute to LEED credits.

DIVERGENT ADHESIVES

Divergent U-2753 is a single component, hybrid urethane adhesive designed for interior and exterior use. This high-performance adhesive is ideal for installations of a wide range of resilient flooring over concrete slabs with very high moisture content and where the flooring is exposed to both static and rolling loads, such as hospital beds. There is no flash time required so installation can begin immediately. No mixing, no waste, no VOCs.

MAXXON

Maxxon Commercial Unglued is an innovative adhesive removal solution for commercial flooring installers. Unglued’s non-toxic formula tackles pressure-sensitive adhesives as well as both water-based and non-water-based adhesives, leaving no harmful residue. This fully biodegradable solution with zero VOCs is ideal for sensitive environments where dust, noise and odors are concerns.

With its easy roll-on application, Unglued cuts down prep time, eliminating the need for heavy machinery. What’s more, the adhesives soften for easy scraping and water clean-up after two to four hours.

PERFORMANCE ACCESSORIES

TimberStrong is a 99% RH adhesive for all engineered wood glue-down needs, thus eliminating a need for moisture testing on a standard job. TreadBond is a modified silane adhesive packaged in an easy-to-use, 29-ounce caulking cartridge, making it ideal for stair installation. Due to its formulation, TreadBond cleans off easily and is designed not to damage surfaces.

Q.E.P. ROBERTS

Select Q.E.P. Roberts adhesives will now be enhanced with Microban antimicrobial technology, providing 24/7 product protection from the growth of stain- and odor-causing microbes, including bacteria, mold and mildew. Roberts products include 3095, a high-performance carpet adhesive for residential and commercial applications; 2057, a vinyl composition tile adhesive; 7350 Universal, a resilient flooring and vinyl-backed carpet tile adhesive; and 1487 Engineered+, a wood flooring adhesive.

TOTALWORX

TTT (Tread – Trim – Tack Strip) is a versatile choice for both installers and DIYers. This modified silane adhesive is specifically designed for use on treads, trim, tack strips and as a hardwood glue assist. With a quick curing time of two hours, it ensures efficient and timely installations, and its high bond strength guarantees a secure and durable connection. TTT adhesive is available in 10.5- and 29-ounce tubes for easy application.

STAUF

Stauf PSA-832 is a premium, high-performance, pressure-sensitive adhesive that’s ideal for LVT/P, carpet tiles and more. Certified as a “zero VOC” adhesive, it is eco-friendly and ensures a long-lasting bond. With CleanGuard antimicrobial protection, PSA 832 is designed to provide efficient, durable and safe projects.

TAYLOR

Taylor Gravity is a unique, anti-skid substrate coating designed to control lateral movement of loose lay LVT 5mm or thicker and most carpet tile without bonding them to the substrate. It allows for easy repair or replacement of existing flooring while providing moisture protection for concrete substrates with 90% RH. “Taylor Gravity will change the way you install loose lay LVT,” said Gary Scheidker, director of technical services.