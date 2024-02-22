Mohawk adds 11 new styles to EverStrand

By FCNews Staff
Mohawk Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is adding 11 new styles to its EverStrand line and launching a brand-new marketing campaign to help retailers target style-driven and eco-conscious homeowners.

“Sixty-nine percent of consumers interested in getting new carpet worry about the amount of plastic waste in our oceans and landfills,” said Denise Silbert, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, soft surface. “Every square foot of EverStrand carpet helps reduce plastic pollution and makes the planet a better place. We think that is a step in the right direction.”

The campaign, “A Step in the Right Direction,” highlights EverStrand’s key selling points:

Sustainable choice

EverStrand is manufactured in the USA using Mohawk’s Continuum process, a major innovation in PET carpet. This patented process uses post-consumer recycled content, which is diverted from landfills and transformed into premium PET.

“The numbers are astounding, with some 35 billion plastic bottles reportedly thrown away each year,” Silbert explained. “Fortunately, we divert an average of 6 billion bottles annually and turn them into durable and inherently stain-resistant carpet.”

Stain power

Featuring PET fiber, EverStrand is inherently stain resistant. Additionally, EasyClean stain and soil protection provides fast and convenient cleanup.

MohawkStyle forward

EverStrand provides a wide variety of trend-right design, pattern and color options for today’s style-driven consumer.

“Our new product introductions will include textural patterns and more refreshed colors,” said Thomas Kilgore, Mohawk’s senior product director, soft surface. “We want to showcase a circularity in design. We have invested in Continuum to enhance our products while staying committed to our sustainable practices.”

The recycling-focused campaign, “A Step in the Right Direction,” will be supported online and in store, including Edge Local Advertising and Ad Center assets.

