Interface offers up new carpet tile collections

Atlanta—Interface launched several new flooring collections in the first quarter, offering hardworking, high-quality and high-performance solutions for commercial interiors. With these latest introductions, Interface continues to expand its product portfolio by combining style and performance, meeting its customers’ design and space-specific needs, all while offering the lowest carbon footprint carpet tile products in the industry.

Open Air Stria and Open Ended

Introduced as two new product extensions of Interface’s expansive Open Air collection, Stria and Open Ended bring subtle color to the platform. Interface designed the styles to work together, with Stria incorporating subtle, textured accents, and Open Ended providing coordinating near-solid color.

Featuring 12 versatile options, these new products are designed to be functional, durable and beautiful—perfect for hardworking spaces in any segment. Through continued innovations across design and manufacturing, Stria offers accessible pricing and a three-week lead time.

Open Air Stria and Open Ended are currently available in North and South America.

World Woven Two

Building on the success of Interface’s World Woven carpet tile collection, comes World Woven Two, featuring familiar styles with new, on-trend colorations that offer designers more options to create sophisticated, high-performing spaces.

The collection offers eight planks, including four fundamental textures that resemble woolen textiles and four options that feature more detailed patterning and plushness while exploring subtle color. The result is versatile carpet tile styles that bring familiarity, warmth, and handcrafted authenticity to today’s interiors.

World Woven Two is currently available in North and South America.

Trina Turk X FLOR area rug collection

Additionally, FLOR, Interface’s high-end area rug brand for homes, offices and every space in between, launched its new immersive collaboration collection with ready-to-wear designer Trina Turk. The Trina Turk X FLOR area rug collection features five unique products that bring the designer’s signature style into interior spaces, including bold colors and unique patterns.

The Trina Turk X FLOR collection is currently available in the United States and Canada.

As part of a modular flooring system, architects, designers and specifiers can easily and efficiently pair Interface carpet tile, LVT and nora rubber flooring.