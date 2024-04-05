Interface offers up new carpet tile collections

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetInterface offers up new carpet tile collections

Atlanta—Interface launched several new flooring collections in the first quarter, offering hardworking, high-quality and high-performance solutions for commercial interiors. With these latest introductions, Interface continues to expand its product portfolio by combining style and performance, meeting its customers’ design and space-specific needs, all while offering the lowest carbon footprint carpet tile products in the industry.

InterfaceOpen Air Stria and Open Ended 

Introduced as two new product extensions of Interface’s expansive Open Air collection, Stria and Open Ended bring subtle color to the platform. Interface designed the styles to work together, with Stria incorporating subtle, textured accents, and Open Ended providing coordinating near-solid color.

Featuring 12 versatile options, these new products are designed to be functional, durable and beautiful—perfect for hardworking spaces in any segment. Through continued innovations across design and manufacturing, Stria offers accessible pricing and a three-week lead time.

Open Air Stria and Open Ended are currently available in North and South America.

InterfaceWorld Woven Two 

Building on the success of Interface’s World Woven carpet tile collection, comes World Woven Two, featuring familiar styles with new, on-trend colorations that offer designers more options to create sophisticated, high-performing spaces.

The collection offers eight planks, including four fundamental textures that resemble woolen textiles and four options that feature more detailed patterning and plushness while exploring subtle color. The result is versatile carpet tile styles that bring familiarity, warmth, and handcrafted authenticity to today’s interiors.

World Woven Two is currently available in North and South America.

InterfaceTrina Turk X FLOR area rug collection

Additionally, FLOR, Interface’s high-end area rug brand for homes, offices and every space in between, launched its new immersive collaboration collection with ready-to-wear designer Trina Turk. The Trina Turk X FLOR area rug collection features five unique products that bring the designer’s signature style into interior spaces, including bold colors and unique patterns.

The Trina Turk X FLOR collection is currently available in the United States and Canada.

As part of a modular flooring system, architects, designers and specifiers can easily and efficiently pair Interface carpet tile, LVT and nora rubber flooring.

Previous article
WFCA introduces Premium Plus Membership

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

WFCA introduces Premium Plus Membership

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has unveiled a significant enhancement to its membership model with Premium Plus Membership. The announcement follows the successful...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: How do you compensate when retail traffic slows down?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

NeoCon 2024 registration now open

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Registration for NeoCon 2024 programming is now open. Held here from June 10-12 at The Mart, this year’s event promises an exceptional lineup of...
Read more
News

AHF Products acquires two W. Va. sawmills

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has entered into an agreement to acquire two W.Va. sawmills to augment the supply of lumber to AHF’s Beverly, W.Va., solid...
Read more
News

Ecore introduces FlexCourt VCR

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore has added a new product to its Ecore Athletic portfolio with the introduction of FlexCourt, a portable, comfortable, high-performance indoor pickleball surface....
Read more
News

Havwoods unveils six additions to Italian Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
New York, N.Y.—Havwoods, a leading global specialist in wood flooring and surface solutions, introduced six new colors to its Italian Collection: Amarone, Prosseco, Morellino,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X