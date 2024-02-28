Tarkett launches expanded carpet QuickShip program

By FCNews Staff
Quickship programSolon, Ohio—Tarkett is making more of its commercial product catalogue available for fast delivery through its updated QuickShip program. Dealers, architects and designers now have access to a curated selection of 73 soft surface products that can be shipped to anywhere in the country within five working days.

“The time pressures of today’s commercial project schedules coupled with lingering supply chain challenges have made it more important than ever to make our products available to our customers when and where they need them,” said Paul Young, senior vice president, market segments, product, innovation, design & sustainability, Tarkett Contract. “Tarkett’s new QuickShip program was designed to give customers swift and easy access to a beautifully coordinated selection of our most popular products and latest introductions, so style and performance aren’t sacrificed for the sake of expediency.”

The curated QuickShip collection is designed to work together functionally and aesthetically, creating a comprehensive solution that satisfies tight schedules and high standards—without compromise. The program includes several product portfolios featuring Tarkett’s most innovative technologies, including Powerbond RS hybrid carpet, a soft surface flooring Certified asthma & allergy friendly by Allergy Standards Ltd.

Made with impermeable, closed-cell cushion backing and installed with chemically welded seams, Powerbond RS provides a wall-to-wall moisture barrier to prevent conditions favorable to microbial growth (mold and mildew). Its low pile height allows for the easy removal of dust and allergens: In testing, 95% of allergens were removed effectively with a simple dry vacuuming.

The QuickShip program also includes two portfolios organized by price point, featuring Tarkett’s ethos Modular with Omnicoat Technology. A Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver non-PVC backing, ethos Modular is made with post-consumer recycled PVB from car windshields and architectural glass.

Through Tarkett QuickShip, orders as large as 1,500 square yards or as small as one carton of modular carpet tile or five square yards of Powerbond hybrid carpet can be shipped anywhere with a one-week lead time.

To browse the collection of products available through the new QuickShip program or to order samples, visit commercial.tarkett.com/services/quickship.

