Coverings celebrates design innovation with Best Booth Awards

Atlanta—Coverings, North America’s preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry, has named the winners of its 2024 Best Booth Awards. The program recognizes outstanding exhibitor booths at Coverings, with this year’s winners including three Best in Show displays and awards for Best Concept, Best Display and Best Green Booth.

“The Coverings 2024 Best Booth winners revitalize the meaning of true innovation and inspire creativity with a range of formats, colors, styles and applications,” said Jenn Heinold, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “The winning exhibit displays exemplify the spirit of ingenuity Coverings represents, transforming ordinary spaces into spectacular showcases of design and craftsmanship.”

The annual Best Booth Awards at Coverings spotlight the most exceptional and creatively designed exhibitor displays, not only showcasing their products but also inspiring and educating attendees through innovative presentations of tile.

Roca/Lamosa USA (Hall C, Booth 7520) received Best in Show for a captivating fusion of architectural trends, highlighting the seamless integration of their diverse product collections, including the notable Kronos and Suit Abbey collections. The inspiration behind Roca/Lamosa USA’s display stems from the exquisite application of azulejo in Portugal’s building facades and the immense potential inherent in small formats when paired with large-scale formats.

The design of the booth’s facade, marked by the company’s elegant wall tiles and the grandeur of their XL Slabs, is the epitome of contemporary design. Visiting attendees were particularly impressed by Patagonia, an XL porcelain Slab of 48 by 98 inches in matte finish made with Digital Decoration and Glazing (DDG), and Bar Tile Nuuk.

Another Best in Show award was given to SICIS, The Art Mosaic Factory (Hall B, Booth 4087), for its wide range of mosaic offerings that paint a spectrum of design possibilities. The heart of SICIS’s exhibit is simplicity, allowing the artistry of the glass to speak for itself and inviting boothgoers to reimagine the boundaries of design.

Attendees passing through SICIS’s display were mesmerized by the Gem & OniGem and Vetrite Art Glass Panel collections, seamlessly blending elegance and innovation to transform spaces into extraordinary experiences. Particularly noteworthy were two standouts from the

OniGem collection: Ocean and Petroleum, displayed in large format panels that comprised the booth’s main feature wall and adjacent reception desk.

Peronda Group (Hall B, 2926) also took home a Best in Show award. Spanish design studio Summumstudio collaborated with Peronda to develop its award-winning booth themed around the ancient alchemic beliefs of transforming basic, natural elements into something more valuable, as they do with the new ceramic collection, Alchemy.

The thematic expression is reflected in the Peronda Group’s booth structure, comprised of real stones enclosed within iron caging, serving as the reference for Alchemy, which is showcased in a range of designs, each with its own unique charm and color assortment.

The Best Green Booth award was bestowed to MILEstone made in Florim USA (Hall C, Booth 6965) for its overarching focus on sustainability and innovative designs. The booth’s grand entry leads visitors through a central walkway, branching off to different indoor and outdoor settings that commemorate sustainability, versatility and extensive applications of tile. A key highlight of MILEstone’s booth was the Malibu Plank collection, featuring a new, sophisticated wood look in three warm wood tones and showcased in an impactful large format porcelain size of 12 by 70 inches.

Lea Ceramiche (Hall B, Booth 3887) received the Best Display Booth award. The exhibit space was designed as a circular gallery that leads visitors into the heart of the Lea Ceramiche brand, providing an immersive voyage through its most powerful collections that range from the thin, carbon neutral and colored Pigmenti Slimtech slabs to Lea Ceramiche’s brand-new Intense collection with a stunning stone-effect.

The booth’s variety of colors, styles and the perfection of rounded shapes represent the dynamic and never-ending quest for performance and creativity of Lea Ceramiche that is deeply connected to the world of interior design.

ONIX (Hall B, Booth 2736) received the Best Concept Booth honor for its creative inspiration rooted in geometric elegance, showcasing ONIX’s style while symbolizing continuity and connection in design. This concept is exemplified in the brand’s Penny Abuhna Matte and Penta Dahlia Alice Blue products, small-scale glass tiles crafted from 98% recycled glass.

ONIX’s standout products offer a distinctive combination of matte and glossy finishes, complemented by smooth, easy-to-clean, anti-slip surfaces suitable for various applications, such as floors, walls, backsplashes, bathroom shower bases, pools and more. Attendees at Coverings 2024 exploring ONIX’s exhibit are encouraged to delve into the depth and precision of mosaic art and embrace the challenge of expanding the boundaries of imagination.