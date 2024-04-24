WFCA extends Scott Humphrey’s tenure through 2028

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has extended CEO Scott Humphrey’s leadership through January 2028, with the option for renewal on a yearly basis. This extension underscores the board’s confidence in Humphrey’s visionary leadership, which has propelled the association’s expansion, increased its industry influence, and adeptly navigated challenges and opportunities.

“Under Scott Humphrey’s leadership, the WFCA has seen unprecedented growth and strategic innovation,” stated Sam O’Krent, WFCA chairman. “His foresight has not only navigated us through significant industry challenges but also expanded our influence and membership. With the solid team Scott has assembled, we’re well positioned for future success. We look forward to continuing this journey of innovation and industry leadership with him at the helm.”

Throughout his tenure, Humphrey has prioritized educational initiatives and community engagement, introducing impactful programs like “Tuesday Tips,” “Leadership Live” and “Grow with Us” webinars. By leveraging WFCA’s industry experts, these efforts have not only enriched the industry’s knowledge base but also fostered a collaborative community spirit, setting a standard for professional excellence and unity.

“I am both humbled and excited for the opportunity to continue leading the WFCA,” Humphrey said. “Our achievements over the past decade are just the beginning. We have laid a strong foundation for future growth, innovation and success. Together, with our dedicated team and passionate members, we will continue to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead, shaping the future of the flooring industry.”

Following are several key achievements under Humphrey’s leadership: