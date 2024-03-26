Tuesday Tips: SEAL Academy Leadership Development and Certification

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Scott Humphrey, CEO of the WFCA, explains The SEAL (Seeking Excellence As Leaders) Leadership Development and Certification Program, which is designed to enrich both your professional path and personal journey.

In collaboration with its distinguished partners at Lead Every Day—an organization known for its three decades of dedication to developing impactful leaders—the SEAL program is specifically designed to equip you with the necessary skills, mindset and certification to navigate today’s challenges and lead with unwavering integrity into the future.