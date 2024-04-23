Tuesday Tips: Slow down and build a relationship

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings reminds us that customers are aware of when they are rushed through a process or transaction. Slow down, build a relationship and you will build trust, he advised.