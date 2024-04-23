Tuesday Tips: Slow down and build a relationship

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Slow down and build a relationship

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings reminds us that customers are aware of when they are rushed through a process or transaction. Slow down, build a relationship and you will build trust, he advised.

Previous article
Merola Tile unveils Valor at Coverings

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Merola Tile unveils Valor at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Merola Tile Distributors of America introduced Valor, its new line of premium, American-made porcelain tiles at Coverings. Valor tiles, available in a 6-inch x...
Read more
Featured Post

Five tips on how to sell the right adhesive

Jackie Rapisardi - 0
Adhesives can be a tricky category, especially when it comes to a flooring sale. Luckily, adhesive manufacturers know just how to position their products...
Read more
News

Woody Sanders named 2024 NTCA Ring of Honor winner

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has presented Woody Sanders with the prestigious 2024 NTCA Ring of Honor award. This recognition is bestowed...
Read more
News

Marazzi, American Olean feature new tile collections at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Marazzi and American Olean are both showcasing upcoming collections during the Coverings 2024 tradeshow at the Georgia World Congress Center here, April 22-25 in...
Read more
News

Florim USA launches new large-format tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA has expanded its MILEstone product portfolio with the launch of ½-inch-thick (12mm) gauged porcelain large format tile. The initial launch...
Read more
News

NTCA named Floor & Decor Pro Partner of the Year

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has been recognized as the Floor & Decor Pro Partner of the Year. This esteemed award...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X