WFCA launches SEAL Academy

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has launched the SEAL (Seeking Excellence As Leaders) Academy, a leadership development and certification program billed as a groundbreaking initiative set to begin on April 8. This program, according to the organization, is the first of its kind in the flooring industry, embodying the WFCA’s commitment to fostering leadership excellence that benefits both professional ambitions and personal growth.

“In today’s ever-evolving world, leadership extends beyond the confines of the workplace,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of WFCA. “The SEAL Academy, powered by the visionary minds of Randy Gravitt and Mark Miller, is our commitment to nurturing a holistic approach to leadership. This program is about crafting a legacy of leaders who inspire, innovate and influence both within the industry and in their communities.”

In a collaboration with Lead Every Day, an organization celebrated for its 30 years of cultivating influential leaders, the SEAL Academy is designed to arm professionals with the skills, mindset and certification needed to lead with integrity and navigate the complexities of today’s business world.

Program highlights:

Four-month, self-paced educational journey: A structured yet flexible learning experience designed to accommodate the busy schedules of professionals, promoting deep learning and significant personal growth.

Engaging curriculum with personal coaching: Over 50 carefully curated modules, enhanced by weekly text interactions and monthly personal coaching sessions via Zoom, facilitate a hands-on learning environment under the guidance of experienced leaders.

Expert-led curriculum: Learn from the profound insights and experiences of Randy Gravitt and Mark Miller, whose backgrounds guarantee a rich, impactful learning experience.

Leadership certification: Participants have the opportunity to earn an industry-wide recognized leadership certification, symbolizing their commitment and achievement in leadership excellence.

Accessible pricing: Open to individuals at $299 annually or $29 monthly, and companies can engage up to ten employees for $999 annually, ensuring leadership development is within reach for all scales of the flooring industry.

Special offer for premium plus members: Enjoy a 10% discount on this transformative SEAL program, highlighting WFCA’s ongoing effort to add value and foster the professional growth of its members.

Participants from the WFCA’s pilot program are said to have heralded the SEAL Leadership Development and Certification as a transformative educational experience, emphasizing its comprehensive approach to developing a leadership mindset, sharpening communication skills and strengthening team dynamics.

Given the overwhelming demand and the rapid filling of initial spots, WFCA encourages interested professionals to act quickly to secure their participation in future sessions.