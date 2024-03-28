Johnsonite named Top Product in Fuse Alliance Supplier Awards

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett’s Johnsonite family of rubber tile and finishing accessories was named Top Product in the Fuse Alliance Supplier Awards during the group’s annual conference earlier this month, recognizing the brand’s commitment to serving the industry with dependable, high-performance solutions.

“Having re-launched the Johnsonite brand in late 2022, we are thrilled to receive this recognition from the group,” said Rusty Joyce, president of commercial for Tarkett North America. “Johnsonite has been beloved for decades, and we’re proud to continue building on the brand’s legacy of success and its category-best solutions. ‘Made Right Means Johnsonite,’ and this award affirms that.”

Since the early 1960s, the Johnsonite name has been synonymous in the flooring industry with lasting quality, creative flexibility and unwavering integrity. The portfolio of rubber tiles and rubber and vinyl accessories offers the category’s broadest selection of patterns, textures, colors and profiles—plus the ability to match any project palette with quick lead times and low minimums. Demonstrative of Johnsonite’s leadership in color, the brand launched a new Color of the Year program in February, with the 2024 collection featuring seven new colors.

The Fuse conference also included the Fuse Alliance Spark Awards, which “celebrate design excellence, and represent outstanding craftsmanship, skill and expertise in the flooring industry,” according to the program’s website. Many of this year’s winning projects featured Tarkett (including some Johnsonite) products: