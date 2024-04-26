Daltile to showcase new products at HD Expo

Las Vegas—Daltile is featuring its latest new STARE products, its Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces extra-large porcelain slab line, tile and stone products, Marazzi products and American Olean products during the HD Expo + Conference 2024 here April 30–May 2 in Booth #4127.

“STARE was developed to offer our customers the height of fashion,” said Laura Grill, director of product design for Dal-Tile. “STARE is the ultimate source for fashion-driven looks. Our new collections embody many of the hottest trends in both tile and overall interior design.”

Fall 2023 launch

Fyre

The handcrafted glazed ceramic wall tile presents a new and unique shade variation, making this a one-of-a-kind series. This tile boasts radiant colors and multi-dimensional styles and is topped off with a glossy finish, creating the perfect statement piece for any space. Glazed ceramic wall tile. Suitable for wall applications. Available nationwide.

Upscension

Dive into the beautiful world of Upscension glazed ceramic wall tile. This series boasts seven trendy colors with the twist of a contemporary sheen. Glazed ceramic wall tile. Suitable for wall applications. Available nationwide.

Eforea

Although delicately designed, Eforea has hidden strength within its porcelain composition, allowing the collection to go on both walls and floors. Eight exclusive color options, endowed with incomparable style, give this tile assortment a breath of fresh excitement. Glazed porcelain tile. Suitable for floor and wall applications. Available nationwide.

Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces line provides “endless design possibilities”. Panoramic is great for both indoor and outdoor installations. It can be used on a multitude of surfaces including floors, walls, countertops, fireplaces, vanities, backsplashes, shower walls, tub surrounds and even as exterior cladding.

“Our existing designs are a fleet of Panoramic products that provide ‘the visuals and style of natural stone slabs with the performance of porcelain tile’,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab, Dal-Tile LLC. “Panoramic is a great solution for designs that require a high-end look but are limited by budget or performance constraints. Panoramic easily brings the scale and style of natural stone slabs to projects where stone might be cost or installation prohibitive. Thanks to Daltile’s proprietary printing technologies, designs are so realistic that it’s hard to tell the difference between Panoramic and natural stone. Because Panoramic is made of authentic porcelain, each product is heat, stain, scratch and chemical resistant as well as durable and easy to maintain.”

Products displayed

Imperial Status

Imperial Status is an exquisite design statement that is radiant when used in high-profile applications such as fireplaces, feature walls and bar areas. Available in 6mm with a polished finish. 10-foot 6-inch long x 5-foot 3-inch wide porcelain slabs. Suitable for interior floor, wall and countertop as well as exterior wall and countertop installations. Available nationwide.

Marfil

The porcelain adds gentle white, light grey and cream accents to the overall background. Available in both 6mm and 12mm, with matte and glossy finishes. 10-foot 6-inch long x 5-foot 3-inch wide and 10-foot 7-inch long x 5-foot 4-inch wide porcelain slabs. Suitable for interior floor, wall and countertop as well as exterior wall and countertop installations. Available nationwide.

Daltile is the nation’s largest manufacturer and marketer of tile, stone, and countertop products for both residential and commercial use.

“Our new Daltile products exemplify many of the most popular interior design trends,” said Laura Grill, director of product design, Dal-Tile LLC. “These gorgeous new assortments represent dramatic marble, dry touch, pearlescence, concrete, stone and other luxurious visuals in the finest quality porcelain and ceramic tiles and mosaics as well as natural stone. In addition to exceptional visuals, some of these new Daltile products also offer texture as well as value added features like 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile and 24/7 protection against bacteria on the tile surface. Combining our cutting-edge technological advances in tile production with our fashion-based mindset, Daltile’s newest products provide a myriad of highly sophisticated designs, colors, textures, shapes and sizes to help bring residential and commercial design visions to life.”

2024 Spring product launch

Indoterra

A clay look canvas of neutral tones, Indoterra offers a minimalistic design with large formats, dimensional surfaces and StepWise technology that provides 50% greater slip resistance, making this product ideal for an immersive experience indoors and outdoors. Choose the timeless allure of the 2 x 9 brick with the choice of a fluted or flat surface, or the subtle sophistication of the 12 x 24 woven wall tile and circle mosaic. Indoterra invites you to play with textures and shapes in a color palette that will stand the test of time. This new collection allows for creativity and vision to come to life in any setting. ColorBody porcelain tile. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop, shower floor and exterior floor applications. Made in the USA. Available nationwide.

Marble Attaché (size extension)

A new 32 x 32 size has joined one of Daltile’s most popular existing porcelain tile collections, Marble Attaché. Marble Attaché offers elegant, yet relaxing, marble visuals. With five colors and several large-format sizes, Marble Attaché emulates the finest and most unique marble colors found in nature. This product is available in multiple large format sizes including 24 x 48 as well as a linear hex mosaic and offers matte, satin and polished finishes. ColorBody porcelain tile. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications. Made in the USA. Available nationwide.

2023 Fall product launch

Divinium

When luxury is a design essential, choose Divinium, a decadent porcelain and ceramic wall and mosaic collection. Select from an assortment of sizes featuring: 3D ribbed 8-inch hex, 6 x 18, 3 x 12 picket, 1 x 6 mosaic and the basketweave mosaic. Customize your design with the confidence of DEFEND, powered by Microban, which eliminates 99% of the bacteria on the tile’s surface. Glazed porcelain tile. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications. Available nationwide.

Gamma (natural stone)

Gamma is the richness of natural stone in an array of shapes and sizes. Design a floor-to-ceiling statement with the eight mosaic options or use the extra-large 24 x 48 format for a seamless design. Natural stone tiles. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications. Available nationwide.

Marazzi, a tile brand always at the forefront of interior design and fashion, is exhibiting collections during the HD Expo + Conference.

“The desire to thrive is in all of us,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC, parent company of Marazzi. “A key building block of feeling inspired is to surround ourselves with the colors, styles and designs that encourage our personalities and dreams. Bold, daring and the epitome of style, Marazzi’s newest products feature captivating designs that translate Italian panache into exciting and imaginative tile products. Marazzi is a must for any successful commercial or residential space.”

New from Marazzi

Rhyme and Reason

Marazzi’s Rhyme and Reason glazed ceramic wall tile is a new assortment that features a deep, rich biophilic color palette as well as a gorgeous terracotta color way. In Rhyme and Reason, saturated hues partner perfectly with a variety of textures to create chic wall tile designs that elevate the style of any residential or commercial interior space.

“Rhyme and Reason was definitely designed with the trendsetter in mind,” Halbert said.

Each piece features a unique textured surface, creating bold patterns that add depth and interest. Curate an enticing atmosphere with the clever color palette and endless installation options. Available in a 6 x 6 wall tile and a 4 x 5 hexagon wall tile, with a coordinating jolly to complete the look. Made in the USA. Available nationwide.

Scenario

In Scenario, tone-on-tone brush strokes rediscover the beauty of the majolica tile typical of Mediterranean architecture. A blue, black and white color palette partners with Geo Patterned decos to bring creativity and whimsical design to any space.

“Marazzi’s Scenario is a beautiful, invigorating collection that energizes the mind, body and soul with colorful, playful design,” said Halbert. “Scenario’s use of bold, bright colors and patterns definitely brings fun, energy and optimism to a home or commercial space.”

Available in 8 x 8 matte tiles and decos, Scenario presents an interplay of opposites within six decos and three solid colors. Together the colors and shapes create abstract imagery that includes curves and clean lines. Scenario’s visual movement streams across floors and walls to create eye-catching patterns from structured cubism to flattering waves. Available nationwide.

New from American Olean

“American Olean tile is always grounded in fashion,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile, parent company of American Olean (AO). “As American Olean’s director of product design, I am keenly focused on the latest trends in the worlds of interior design, home furnishings and tile. My overriding goal is to create world-class tile products that incorporate the height of design and style into every offering.”

Color Story Wall

American Olean’s Color Story Wall collection is the toolbox of color that homeowners and designers want to have. The collection’s 16 vibrant colors and 16 neutrals give the power to create just about any atmosphere or vibe needed in a space. Currently, the hottest interior design trends run the gamut from nature-inspired, spa-like and soothing — to bright, bold looks. Color Story Wall provides the fashion-based colors needed to create all of today’s stylish spaces. An added bonus is the ability to mix the collection’s gloss and matte finishes to create unique design with a tactile experience. This glazed ceramic wall tile is available in traditional 4 x 4 and 6 x 6 squares as well as 3 x 6, 2 x 8, 4 x 12, 4 x 16 and 8 x 24 sizes. Suitable for wall and countertop installations. Made in the USA. Available nationwide.

Conrad Brick

The 2 x 8 glossy glazed porcelain wall tile is available in a curated color group of soft and serene earth tones. This versatile shape can be installed in a standard straight-joint pattern, herringbone pattern and more. Suitable for wall installations. Available nationwide.