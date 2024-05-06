Unilin Technologies to exhibit at Domotex Asia 2024

By FCNews Staff
Unilin Technologies to exhibit at Domotex Asia 2024

unilin technologiesShanghai—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Unilin, will exhibit at this year’s Domotex Asia/ChinaFloor. Here from May 28 to May 30, 2024, the company will showcase its commitment to elevating the quality and performance of flooring products.

“At Unilin Technologies, our mission is clear: to revolutionize the flooring industry by delivering unparalleled quality and innovation,” said Grin jin Yan, sales director South-East Asia at Unilin Technologies. “Our presence at Domotex Asia is a testament to our ongoing dedication to providing our partners with the tools and cutting-edge technologies that redefine industry standards.”

Building on the success of previous showcases, Unilin will present its clickable rigid floor with enhanced features such as customizable panel formats, including square tiles arranged in checkerboard patterns.

The company will also be showcasing its intelligent quality control systems designed to optimize manufacturing processes and ensure the highest level of precision and consistency. By leveraging state-of-the-art sensors and analytics, this advanced system empowers operators with real-time insights and instructions, streamlining production while minimizing safety risks.

Visit Unilin at Domotex Asia in Hall 7.2H, booth D11.

