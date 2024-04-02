Tuesday Tips: Making the end magnificent

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Making the end magnificent

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings talks about making the end of the interaction magnificent. While the goal is obviously not to make mistakes at any juncture, it’s the final few minutes of a presentation that will be the most memorable to a customer.

Previous article
J+J Flooring expands portfolio with Artistic Elements
Next article
Cali expands Windansea High Tide collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Cali expands Windansea High Tide collection

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—Building on the success of the popular Cali Vinyl Windansea High Tide series, Cali launched seven new colors to the lineup of...
Read more
Carpet

J+J Flooring expands portfolio with Artistic Elements

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The Artistic Elements carpet tile collection from J+J Flooring was inspired by the foundational building blocks of art: line, shape, color, value, texture,...
Read more
Column

Advanced moisture testing requires updated training

FCNews Columnist - 0
Staying atop a continuous cycle of new flooring products and installation techniques is challenging, and it’s often one of the reasons professional flooring installers...
Read more
Featured Company

Mohawk’s RevWood line gets a brand ‘refresh’

Reginald Tucker - 0
Mohawk has announced it is refreshing its flagship RevWood line to reflect recent enhancements made in the form of aesthetic and performance improvements. With...
Read more
Column

Tips to remote monitor moisture on the jobsite

FCNews Columnist - 0
You’ve just installed relative humidity (RH) probes in your concrete. You like the accuracy they provide. The only thing is, they can be difficult...
Read more
News

CTEF improves two core tile installation training programs

FCNews Staff - 0
Pendleton, S.C.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) has improved two core tile installation training programs: Understanding and Installing Ceramic Tile and Comprehensive Shower Class. “Based...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X