Tuesday Tips: Making the end magnificent

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings talks about making the end of the interaction magnificent. While the goal is obviously not to make mistakes at any juncture, it’s the final few minutes of a presentation that will be the most memorable to a customer.