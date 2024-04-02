Cali expands Windansea High Tide collection

By FCNews Staff
High TideSan Diego, Calif.—Building on the success of the popular Cali Vinyl Windansea High Tide series, Cali launched seven new colors to the lineup of luxury vinyl planks. The High Tide collection, which offers extended dimensions and coastal-inspired styles, now offers even more variety to suit contemporary design tastes.

High Tide combines the allure of seaside tones and textures with the practical benefits of modern flooring technology. The addition of seven new colors aims to enrich the collection’s palette, inviting homeowners and designers to bring the tranquil beauty of the coast into homes and commercial spaces.

The Windansea High Tide expansion maintained the collection’s commitment to quality, durability and style. Each plank is crafted to Cali’s exacting standards, ensuring that the new colors embody the floor’s hallmark features:

  • Extended dimensions: The grand 72-inch long x 8-3/4-inch wide x 6.5mm thick planks enhance the sense of space, making rooms feel more expansive and open.
  • Modern neutrals: The seven new shades complement the collection’s coastal-inspired theme, ranging from the sand-colored airiness of Sunset Swell to the light, nut tones of Del Mar Drift.
  • Superior durability: Equipped with a commercial-grade, 20-mil wear layer and a limestone composite core, the High Tide series stands up to heavy traffic, pets and the rigors of daily life.
  • Innovative features: Specialized EIR embossing, attached acoustic padding for added comfort and a pressed bevel edge make for planks that offer unparalleled performance while capturing the look and feel of natural handcrafted wood flooring.
  • Healthy home flooring: As with all Cali Vinyl floors, the expanded High Tide collection is FloorScore certified, ensuring a healthy environment free from harmful chemicals.
