Cali expands Windansea High Tide collection

San Diego, Calif.—Building on the success of the popular Cali Vinyl Windansea High Tide series, Cali launched seven new colors to the lineup of luxury vinyl planks. The High Tide collection, which offers extended dimensions and coastal-inspired styles, now offers even more variety to suit contemporary design tastes.

High Tide combines the allure of seaside tones and textures with the practical benefits of modern flooring technology. The addition of seven new colors aims to enrich the collection’s palette, inviting homeowners and designers to bring the tranquil beauty of the coast into homes and commercial spaces.

The Windansea High Tide expansion maintained the collection’s commitment to quality, durability and style. Each plank is crafted to Cali’s exacting standards, ensuring that the new colors embody the floor’s hallmark features: