NFA members learn to roll with the punches

It’s the same story at ICC Floors Plus in Indianapolis, where Jason Waggoner, business development manager, said installation labor has been a major pain point for the past few years. The solution? “We’ve tried to cultivate more of a culture with our installers; instead of just bringing them in, we make them want to be part of our team and work for us.” Whereas installation remains a challenge for many, Jason McSwain, owner of the nine-store McSwain Carpets and Floors in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, has a different issue: salespeople. Not so much finding them, but getting them up to speed. “It’s exciting to bring your next 10-, 20-year salespeople on board, but they need to learn our products quickly,” he said. “It’s a much larger group of products. That’s a challenge.”Fortunately, McSwain is not having a hard time finding good salespeople. “The issue is what do you do with them quickly? They have expectations. They want to get out and sell fast, but you’d rather get them [trained] before they get out there. So finding that balance can sometimes be a challenge.” It’s much the same north of the border at Floortrends in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. “It’s a very particular type of person who does the work we do, and it’s managing the expectations for how quickly they want to progress, what they expect to earn, training, different approaches to work and trying to navigate that within our current structure,” Jessica Arscott, vice president, told FCNews. Susan Hadinger, owner of Hadinger’s in Naples, Fla., agreed that finding qualified people that will fit within its culture is a challenge “because we’re not for everybody.” Hadinger is looking into getting interns and getting pickier during the interview process. “We’ve had a few recently that were just [so-so], and then you train them, they stay for a little while and then they’re gone.”

Economic uncertainty Just about every flooring retailer is dealing with some economic-related issue, but probably none more so than those in California. Such is the case for Flooring 101 with seven stores in Ventura County. “I think the challenge we face right now in California is the cost of living; salaried employees basically need to bring in $150,000 base to own a home or buy a home or live comfortably with groceries and gas,” said Ian Newton, general manager and also NFA president. “We’ve seen the minimum wage in California go to where McDonald’s must pay their workers at least $20 an hour under legislation signed last year by the governor. So we had to increase the salaries of our admin and warehouse people accordingly.”

Raising prices is one way that Flooring 101 combats this, but it’s not the only trick in the playbook. “We also have to look at ways to give consumers more value,” Newton explained. “It’s not necessarily being able to charge more. We have to be able to be more cost-effective on how we buy and how we operate, too. You don’t always have the opportunity to raise your prices because a lot of our competition are mom-and-pop stores that don’t have the overhead like we have.” Nebraska Furniture Mart, the largest NFA retailer, cites an overall soft economy as its biggest enemy for the last three months. “It’s driving inconsistencies in traffic levels,” said David Chambers, director of flooring, NFM. “We’re battling it by getting exceptionally creative with our marketing campaigns and promotions. We find pockets of success, but we just can’t get sustained traffic increases right now.” His solution? Sales.

While the economy and labor are two major challenges, one issue currently impacting many retailers’ bottom lines was the decision last year by most of the carpet mills to do away with terms. (Terms is a 5% discount for paying within 10 days of invoice.) For the bigger retailers, that decision could cost well into the six figures. “While that was a huge financial hit to the group, most of us on an individual level were able to recoup most of that with different programs,” Newton said. “And I think a lot of the vendors are putting together programs to bring more value to the group to offset some of that.” Hadinger noted that it was not something NFA members enjoyed, but everyone got through it—some by increasing business with mills that kept terms intact.