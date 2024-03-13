NFA kicks off spring meeting in Banff

Banff—Members of the National FloorCovering Alliance and its vendor partners gathered last night at the opening reception of its spring meeting here in Alberta, Canada.

The 40 NFA members and its 20+ vendors came together for a few days of work and play in this picturesque resort nestled in the Canadian Rockies.

Longtime NFA member, Sam Roberts, with his daughter Alex, who recently became CEO of Roberts Carpets and Fine Floors in Houston.

Ashlie Butler hangs out with The Dixie Group’s TM Nuckols and his wife Kimberly.

Dave Geipel of Cyncly and Scott Browne of Macco’s Floor Covering in Green Bay, Wis.

Ian Newton and Jimmy Poulos of Flooring 101 in Oxnard, Calif., with Piet Dossche of IFC.

Doug Jackson and Chanel Clifford of Cali Floors.

Julian Dossche of IFC with David Chambers of Nebraska Furniture Mart.