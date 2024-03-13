Exclusive: AFS to host training Bootcamp at new state-of-the-art facility

America’s Floor Source (AFS), one of the largest retailers in the country, is set to host its third and final training Bootcamp alongside Broadlume—this time at AFS’s new state-of-the-art facility in Columbus, Ohio. The in-depth training event is designed to help retailers better their businesses via two days of networking opportunities, in-depth educational sessions and transparency into the operations of AFS’s $200M business.

The new 265,000-square-foot facility is one of the largest independent training facilities in the country. “The hands-on training center is 5,500 square feet; the classroom is 2,200 square feet,” Jason Goldberg, company founder and COO, told FCNews. “It has a 23,000-square-foot retail showroom, a 10,000-square-foot Builder showroom, 185,000 square feet of warehouse. It’s an awesome facility.”

The facility was built specifically for floor covering retailing, and the strategy and structure behind its development will be open to discussion for attendees. “This is 20+ years of owning my own company and 30+ years being in this business, zeroing in and building the exact perfect facility to run a flooring company,” Goldberg explained. “So every single detail was emphasized as we built this facility. Things that people would never think of—they’re going to see when they see what we’ve done here.”

The training portion of this final event will include topics not covered at previous Bootcamp events. The sessions will be hosted by Goldberg, Michel Vermette, CEO/CFO, and other key executives at AFS. Broadlume will also provide training and will give insight into several tech-driven topics, such as artificial intelligence.

In addition to the educational component, the event will provide retailers with essential networking opportunities. “You can always learn from other people,” Goldberg said. “The way that you do something and the way that someone else does something could be different, and sometimes the way someone else is doing it is better than yours. Just having those conversations and then taking action—that is invaluable. I’ve gotten more out of networking with other people than I’ve probably gotten out of most conferences I’ve ever been to.”

Goldberg stressed that he is taking part in the networking opportunities and will make himself available to any and all attendees both during and after the event. “I wish someone would’ve done this with me when I was coming up as it would’ve helped down the path,” Goldberg told FCNews. “Whenever you have an opportunity to learn from someone who’s done it and they’re willing to open up to you, you’d be foolish not to take it.”

The training event will take place June 4-5, 2024, and retailers are encouraged to sign up early. Register here.

Event Details:

The event will be held at the Hilton Columbus at Easton and the new AFS headquarters.

Hilton Columbus at Easton (3900 Chagrin Dr, Columbus, Ohio 43219)

America’s Floor Source (2145 Stelzer Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43219)

Broadlume will provide transportation between the hotel and AFS HQ.

Buy Your Ticket:

Early Bird: $499 per person (March – April) – Buy Now

General Admission: $699 per person (May-June)

Ticket includes access to all 48-hour bootcamp events, 2 lunches, 2-hour happy hours, AFS tour + transportation and more.