High-tech tools to help dealers up their digital game

To better serve shoppers’ desire for convenience, Broadlume recently launched its Digital Retailing program. In a nutshell, this new technology allows shoppers to complete most of the transaction online and finalize it in a showroom. Customers

can self-educate with materials available online, visualize merchandise in their homes and order product samples directly to their doorstep. With this system, retailers are more likely to accomplish higher close rates and an increase in sales as they engage with knowledgeable, ready-to-buy shoppers.

“Customers like to shop in their underwear or on weekends, and we’ve seen leads come in at 7 or 8 o’clock at night,” said Josh Crossgrove, head of sales at Simplified Flooring, Lima, Ohio. “One of those leads came through our website, used our Digital Retailing tools, and it resulted in a $26,000 sale. She came into the store just one time.”

Every successful transaction is stored inside Broadlume’s DealerHQ. Retailers can easily view the most visualized products, track the delivery of sample orders and view every essential data point within the shopping journey.