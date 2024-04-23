Portobello America unveils wall tile collections

Atlanta—Portobello America (PBA) will be unveiling a portfolio of wall tile collections at Coverings 2024 here, Booth #7320 in Hall C. Designed to empower one’s creative vision; these ranges offer exceptional versatility, artistic expression and modern functionality.

Impasto Collection

The Impasto Collection is a range of small-format, satin-finish tiles inspired by the expressive brushstrokes of artists like Pollock and Kusama. Offering a palette of 16 colors, divided into captivating sky and sunset hues, these can be mixed-and-to create a truly personalized vertical masterpiece.

The Impasto Collection features a unique 3D tile format, creating a dimension to your designs.

Watercolor Collection:

The Watercolor Collection is a line of small format glazed ceramic wall tiles. Inspired by layered colors in watercolor paintings, this collection creates a 3D effect, adding depth and one-of-a-kind character to any interior.

Featuring a nine-color palette ranging from warm to cool watercolor tones, the 4-inch x 16-inch format allows for creative layouts, while the glossy finish adds a touch of modern panache.

Puraforma Collection:

Puraforma offers wall tiles available in seven captivating monochromatic colors. Available in two practical sizes: 18-inches x 48-inches and 4-inches x 8-inches.

Puraforma’s main highlight is its unique texture, featuring long, tapered lines that lend a dynamism to any room. The matte finish adds a touch of smoothness, while subtle textural variations create visual motion across your walls.

Krea 2.0:

The Krea 2.0 collection redefines versatility with its small-format, glazed ceramic tiles. Available in an “easy to design with” 4-inch x 16-inch format, Krea 2.0 retains its most beloved colors while introducing new trends.

Offering a spectrum of options, from calming neutrals to bold statement tones, Krea 2.0 challenges designers to explore endless visual possibilities.

Choose from matte, glossy and bullnose finishes to create stunning walls, offering amazing texture and color partnerships.