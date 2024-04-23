Portobello America unveils wall tile collections

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsPortobello America unveils wall tile collections

wall tile Atlanta—Portobello America (PBA) will be unveiling a portfolio of wall tile collections at Coverings 2024 here, Booth #7320 in Hall C. Designed to empower one’s creative vision; these ranges offer exceptional versatility, artistic expression and modern functionality.

Impasto Collection

The Impasto Collection is a range of small-format, satin-finish tiles inspired by the expressive brushstrokes of artists like Pollock and Kusama. Offering a palette of 16 colors, divided into captivating sky and sunset hues, these can be mixed-and-to create a truly personalized vertical masterpiece.

The Impasto Collection features a unique 3D tile format, creating a dimension to your designs.

Watercolor Collection:

The Watercolor Collection is a line of small format glazed ceramic wall tiles. Inspired by layered colors in watercolor paintings, this collection creates a 3D effect, adding depth and one-of-a-kind character to any interior.

Featuring a nine-color palette ranging from warm to cool watercolor tones, the 4-inch x 16-inch format allows for creative layouts, while the glossy finish adds a touch of modern panache.

wall tilePuraforma Collection:

Puraforma offers wall tiles available in seven captivating monochromatic colors. Available in two practical sizes: 18-inches x 48-inches and 4-inches x 8-inches.

Puraforma’s main highlight is its unique texture, featuring long, tapered lines that lend a dynamism to any room. The matte finish adds a touch of smoothness, while subtle textural variations create visual motion across your walls.

Krea 2.0:

The Krea 2.0 collection redefines versatility with its small-format, glazed ceramic tiles. Available in an “easy to design with” 4-inch x 16-inch format, Krea 2.0 retains its most beloved colors while introducing new trends.

Offering a spectrum of options, from calming neutrals to bold statement tones, Krea 2.0 challenges designers to explore endless visual possibilities.

Choose from matte, glossy and bullnose finishes to create stunning walls, offering amazing texture and color partnerships.

Previous article
Mobile Marketing named Google Premier Partner
Next article
High-tech tools to help dealers up their digital game

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

WFCA extends Scott Humphrey’s tenure through 2028

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has extended CEO Scott Humphrey’s leadership through January 2028, with the option for renewal on a yearly basis....
Read more
Featured Post

High-tech tools to help dealers up their digital game

FCNews Staff - 0
"The job to improve is never finished,” said Aaron Lee, CEO of Smith.ai, a firm specializing in automated voice systems. His statement reflects the...
Read more
News

Mobile Marketing named Google Premier Partner

FCNews Staff - 0
Pottstown, Pa.—Mobile Marketing was recently named a Premier Partner in the Google Partner program for 2024. “We are proud to have received the Google Premier...
Read more
News

Mapei sponsors Indy Race Car royalty

FCNews Staff - 0
Deerfield Beach, Fla.—Mapei, a leading global manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and chemical products for the construction industry, will unveil the No. 98 Mapei/CURB Honda...
Read more
News

Mohawk campaigns commemorate Earth Day

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is commemorating Earth Day by highlighting its commitment to planet-friendly flooring products and initiatives such as PureTech and the “Live Pure” campaign. “With...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Slow down and build a relationship

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/_4qsV-hxnAo Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X