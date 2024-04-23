Mobile Marketing named Google Premier Partner

Pottstown, Pa.—Mobile Marketing was recently named a Premier Partner in the Google Partner program for 2024.

“We are proud to have received the Google Premier Partner designation,” said Carole Cross, managing director of Mobile Marketing, a Cyncly Company and the flooring industry’s leading web services and digital marketing solution provider in North America. “We work with retailers to meet their individual goals and find quality, in-market leads to increase their business. This designation reflects that dedication to our clients.”

This status is awarded to the top 3% of Google’s marketing partners who have demonstrated their ability to maximize campaign success for clients, drive client growth by maintaining clients’ campaigns and demonstrate Google Ads skills and expertise with certifications.

As a Premier Partner, Mobile Marketing’s digital marketing experts can better identify new opportunities for retailers and maximize campaign success. It also provides higher access to Google’s support team, tools and insights.

“I’m thrilled with our team for accomplishing this,” said Dave Geipel, vice president of sales and marketing for Mobile Marketing. “We strive to be the best for our clients and achieving this status shows our commitment to driving business for flooring retailers. Being a Premier Partner represents years of our team’s great work, persistence and expertise in Google search and other Google advertising opportunities.”

DeGraaf Interiors, a Michigan-based NFA retailer, has seen substantial results with digital marketing strategies. “What I enjoy most about working with Mobile Marketing for our Google ad campaigns is the results we have seen over the past year,” said co-owner Deb DeGraaf. “The traction to our website continues to grow, and the value of the leads and information we are able to confirm through the Insight Portal, and the connection with our accounting software, confirm the number of conversions we are seeing. We have regular meetings to make sure our site is still performing on a high level in comparison to our competition, and I know we have a team working for us daily to ensure we are seeing our return on monthly investment. This allows me and my team the time to do what we are good at—selling flooring.”

To earn the Premier Partner distinction, Mobile Marketing demonstrated a proven track record in:

Meeting Google’s highest standards for performance, budget and certifications. Mobile Marketing’s certifications include search, display, video, shopping and apps.

Targeting, tracking and optimizing Google search campaigns, which requires building campaigns and continually improving them over an extended period of time.

Demonstrating positive year-over-year results.

Maintaining high client retention rates, a direct result of successful campaigns.

Possessing a broad understanding and successful execution of all types of Google campaigns, including search, shopping, video and display ads.

“We are experts in flooring, and we can also help retailers reach customers looking for cabinets, countertops and other products for kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects,” Geipel said. “We use data to show the customer journey from the first touchpoint with a retailer through a closed sale. We can show retailers their return on ad spend thanks to our integration with industry ERPs. This allows us to provide greater target opportunities, make better marketing decisions and drive successful Google campaigns for retailers.”

In addition to being a Google Premier Partner, Mobile Marketing is also Meta Certified, a designation awarded to businesses that demonstrate expertise on Meta’s social media platforms.

“We continue to provide great advertising channels and help our clients leverage the best avenues for their local market,” Geipel said. “We will continue to innovate, provide better services for our clients and deliver a great experience for their customers.”