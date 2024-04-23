Mapei sponsors Indy Race Car royalty

By FCNews Staff
Marco Andretti
Marco Andretti

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—Mapei, a leading global manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and chemical products for the construction industry, will unveil the No. 98 Mapei/CURB Honda as part of the Andretti INDYCAR program. The car will be driven by racing icon Marco Andretti at the upcoming 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“We are excited to unveil with the Andretti team the No. 98 Mapei/CURB Honda, which will proudly represent Mapei on the track at the Indianapolis 500,” said Luigi Di Geso, Mapei Corporation’s president and CEO. “Our sponsorship of the Andretti team and participation in the Indy 500 reflect our dedication to pushing boundaries and achieving success, both on and off the track.”

As the primary sponsor of the No. 98 car at the 2024 Indianapolis 500, Mapei is thrilled to showcase its partnership on the track. The sleek Mapei blue design features the company’s logo prominently, symbolizing Mapei’s commitment to excellence, innovation and performance.

Marco Andretti, a seasoned driver from a family with a legacy of racing excellence, will command the Mapei-branded car as he navigates the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The Mapei/CURB Honda looks great, and it was exciting to get the chance to unveil it at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the month of May officially gets started,” Andretti said. “There’s so much tradition and history at IMS and I’m looking forward to being a part of Mapei’s first Indianapolis 500. We have high expectations this year and we’re going to do everything we can to put ourselves in a position at the end to be up front with a shot at winning.”

With the race scheduled for Sunday, May 26, anticipation is building as Mapei looks forward to seeing Marco Andretti and the No. 98 Mapei/CURB Honda compete against the world’s top drivers.

Mapei extends its best wishes to Marco Andretti and the entire Andretti INDYCAR team for a successful race at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

