Mapei, Mohawk Group headline sustainability summit

By FCNews Staff
Flooring Sustainability Summit Washington, D.C.—Mapei Corporation and Mohawk Industries’ Daltile/Mohawk Group businesses have signed as headline sponsors of the Flooring Sustainability Summit, taking place here July 17-18.

The Flooring Sustainability Summit will bring together sustainability leaders within the flooring industry, architects and designers, policymakers, advocacy groups and more. Through dynamic panel discussions, networking sessions and working groups, attendees will be presented with valuable learning opportunities that foster direct lines of communication with key sustainability decision makers.

“Mapei is proud to be a headline sponsor for the first Flooring Sustainability Summit,” said Brittany Storm, the company’s sustainability manager. “At Mapei, one of our core beliefs is that we should be good shepherds for the environment—a belief that Mapei has held dear since we were founded in Milan, Italy, in 1937. Mapei has supported various sustainability-driven initiatives, as we know the importance of building with sustainable materials and the long-term positive impacts it will have on the environment. We like to say sustainability is built into everything we do, from operations to sales, Mapei is committed to being transparent and reducing our impacts to deliver healthy and sustainable solutions to the built environment.”

Malisa Maynard, chief sustainability officer at Mohawk Industries, added, “Across all of our global businesses at Mohawk, we firmly believe that our future hinges on the actions we take today. Sustainability is not merely about products—it’s a guiding principle that shapes every aspect of our operations. It’s about continuous improvement, ethical decision making and investing in our workforce, our communities and the environment. We want to set a precedent for what truly matters by creating lasting value for future generations. We look forward to joining other flooring sustainability leaders at the Summit, and we are proud to be a headline sponsor of this first-of-its-kind event.”

Summit chairman, Bill Griese, said show management is “grateful for Mapei and Mohawk’s support of this event and their dedication to our shared goal of advancing sustainability initiatives throughout the entire flooring industry. As multi-divisional flooring companies, their support symbolizes the Summit’s aim for proactive cooperation between different flooring sectors, alongside sustainability professionals, standards organizations, policymakers, designers and procurement officials. With flooring being such a major component of building interiors, this is an important opportunity for increased dialogue across a broad group of stakeholders to foster relationships, identify potential areas of harmonization and work together to mitigate marketplace confusion.”

The conference agenda features dynamic panel discussions focused on green building standardization, health and material reporting, and embodied carbon. Additional event and registration information can be found here.

Mapei, a global leader in the construction industry, has supplied residential and major commercial projects with total installation solutions for tile and stone, floor covering and decorative concrete as well as concrete restoration and admixtures for more than 85 years.

Mohawk Industries is the world’s largest flooring manufacturer, with operations on five continents producing all major flooring product categories. Daltile is the largest provider of residential and commercial ceramic tile in North America, while Mohawk Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of flooring solutions for commercial projects.

