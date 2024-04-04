Coverings 2024 to host Passover event

By FCNews Staff
PassoverCoverings, the largest tile and stone show in North America, this year coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover, a celebration that most Jewish families enjoy at home together. Unfortunately, Jewish members of the flooring industry who attend the show will be unable to celebrate at home this year.

To that end, two Coverings speakers, Allison Eden of Allison Eden Studios and Gianna Vallefuoco of Vallefuoco Contractors (who also happen to be Jewish women), presenters of the Women’s Passion Projects Breakfast at Coverings, are orchestrating a Passover event during Coverings called the Matzoh and Mortar Meet & Greet. Laticrete is sponsoring the event to ensure the Jewish attendees and exhibitors have an opportunity to celebrate the holiday.

The Happy Hour, which is intended to provide a sense of community and inclusion, is open to Jewish attendees as well as those who want to support their Jewish friends and colleagues and snack on Passover treats.

The event is slated for Mon., April 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Georgia World Congress Center, Room C206.

Laticrete has been an ardent advocate of inclusion in the tile industry, emphasizing the importance of women’s roles and health and wellness. The company is also one of the sponsors of Coverings’ Galvanize Women’s Lounge. Ron Nash, president and COO, will be presenting along with Vallefuoco throughout the week at Coverings on Women’s Wellness and Mindfulness as well as his own session on AI.

In addition, Coverings attendees who want to observe Passover in Atlanta can utilize the following resources:

PASSOVER SERVICES

Congregation Bet Haverim
CBH Community Seder
Monday, April 22, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Chabad Intown
Community Passover Seder
Monday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

The Temple
First Night Passover Dinner
Monday, April 22, 6 p.m.

