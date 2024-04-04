Havwoods unveils six additions to Italian Collection

New York, N.Y.—Havwoods, a leading global specialist in wood flooring and surface solutions, introduced six new colors to its Italian Collection: Amarone, Prosseco, Morellino, Presto, Marrone and Dolcetto. Both functional and aesthetically striking, the small-format blocks are designed to inject character throughout the home.

“Each color in our Italian Collection is meticulously crafted to inspire and elevate living spaces,” said Anthony Scott, Havwoods global product director. “With a commitment to quality and innovation, we’re proud to offer homeowners a range of exquisite flooring solutions that effortlessly blend style and functionality.”

Crafted from prime grade European oak, each new offering within the Italian Collection is designed around quality and versatility. Whether opting for the elegance of Prime, the intricate patterns of Herringbone or the dynamic allure of Chevron designs, homeowners have access to endless possibilities for expressing their unique style.

The new colors include:

Amarone: The auburn tone of Amarone adds a rich medium base for homeowners who are looking for a designer aesthetic.

Prosseco: Prosseco’s warm blonde tone creates an airy ambiance while also inviting coziness.

Morellino: As a cool-tone blonde, Morellino adds a sense of calm and evokes a relaxing feeling.

Presto: Effortlessly blending into diverse design schemes, Presto offers a golden brown hue.

Marrone: The rich cocoa finish of Marrone is a classic choice.

Dolcetto: The brunette earthy tone of Dolcetto brings a modern warmth, infusing homes with an inviting ambiance.

Expertly crafted with a choice of lacquered or UV-oiled finishes and featuring a tongue and groove profile design, the Italian Collection boasts durability and versatility, making it ideal for homes equipped with underfloor heating and resilient against the wear and tear of daily life. Each shade within the collection exudes designer appeal, seamlessly complementing a diverse array of interior aesthetics.