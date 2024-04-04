Ecore introduces FlexCourt VCR

FlexCourtLancaster, Pa.—Ecore has added a new product to its Ecore Athletic portfolio with the introduction of FlexCourt, a portable, comfortable, high-performance indoor pickleball surface. FlexCourt features an 8mm vulcanized composition rubber (VCR) base layer and is ideal for a wide range of facilities from fitness clubs and gyms to convention centers.

“We’ve been eager for our Ecore Athletic brand to enter the exciting world of pickleball,” said Bo Barber, Ecore’s chief growth and innovations officer. “Our new FlexCourt product exemplifies our commitment and ability to provide innovative solutions for the ever-evolving needs of athletes and our customers.”

Designed with the avid pickleball player in mind, FlexCourt consists of interlocking tiles that are pre-designed to create a temporary or permanent pickleball court installation. Tiles are offered in two sizes: standard/regulation and a mini option for tighter spaces or portable play. The easy-to-install system can be set up by just four people in as little as two hours.

FlexCourt is meticulously crafted to strike a perfect balance between performance and comfort. The high-performance surface is engineered for heavy foot traction and remarkable speed with a high ball rebound rating for consistent, high-quality play. Additionally, the product has a force restitution of 17% and an energy restitution of 80%, which helps minimize body stress, provides optimal comfort for serious and recreational athletes alike, and promotes safety and ergonomic benefits while allowing for longer play time.

Sustainably made, FlexCourt is comprised of 62% post-consumer recycled content, coated with water-based acrylic and has 100% organic liquid pigments. Offered in pre-designed colors, the inside of the court is Light Blue, the kitchen area is Championship Blue, and the outside of the court is Championship Green.

 “As leaders in the flooring industry, we continuously strive to support active lifestyles through sustainable, cutting-edge advancements that enhance both performance and environmental responsibility,” Barber said.

Havwoods unveils six additions to Italian Collection

