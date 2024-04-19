Crossville to showcase indoor/outdoor tile at Coverings

By FCNews Staff
Atlanta—Crossville, an AHF Products brand, will showcase several tile collections at Coverings 2024, held here April 22-25.

Crossville’s booth (#7048) at Coverings 2024 will be a celebration of innovation and sophistication, showcasing an array of porcelain tile collections that are designed to wow with their versatility. Resort life inspired, the showcased collections are designed to be used seamlessly indoors to outdoors, stretching from lobbies to open air verandas to intimate lounges.

“Tile has been used outdoors for thousands of years, gracing structures across diverse cultures worldwide,” said Lindsey Waldrep, vice president – marketing, Crossville. “Its ability to withstand the elements while adding style and durability has made it a timeless choice.”

The popularity of outdoor living spaces has been steadily growing, with designers and homeowners seeking to create seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor areas. “Outdoor living has been gaining popularity for many years,” Waldrep added. “As a result, designers and homeowners are creating spaces outdoors that are true extensions of the home. Gardens, terraces, patios and balconies now serve as additional living spaces for entertaining, working and relaxing. Since porcelain tile is durable enough to withstand the outdoor elements, it’s the perfect surface solution for these types of spaces.”

These comprehensive collections blend style, texture and shape. Owen Stone offers a unique leathered finish, providing a luxurious feel favored by design-savvy consumers. Portugal transports viewers to the Mediterranean with its natural beauty and cultured aesthetic. Cotto Moderno embodies contemporary design with bold brush strokes and fluid colors, appealing to professional designers and discerning consumers. Beljn blends European sensibility with modern flair, capturing timeless elegance and sophistication, making it a standout choice for design enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to showcase our latest porcelain tile collections at Coverings,” Waldrep noted. “Each collection is a testament to our commitment to design excellence and innovation, and we look forward to sharing them with design-savvy consumers and professional designers at the event.”

Tarkett launches non-PVC Collective Pursuit

