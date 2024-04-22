Ceramic: Avoiding common pitfalls many RSAs encounter

Breaking into the tile business, while challenging, is a manageable endeavor for many flooring dealers. However, it does require overcoming some of the major hurdles associated with the category. Those challenges usually include labor, training, infrastructure and limited showroom real estate, to name a few. However, suppliers say they are always on-hand to help their dealer partners succeed—and it’s the savvy dealer who knows when to ask for (and accept) that help.

“The biggest challenge for the dealer today is the shortage of skilled technicians to install ceramic tile,” explained Tony Wright, director of dealer sales, Dal-Tile. “However, developing a skilled labor force can be accomplished by the dealer. The CTEF, NTCA and other organizations provide education and training to assist the local dealer. We also provide support at the local level with over 200 sales service centers located around the U.S. and Canada staffed with knowledgeable personnel who will assist the dealer with all their tile product and installation product needs.”

What’s more, while the piece of the puzzle marked “installation” might seem like a curse, Paulo Pereira, senior merchant, MSI, noted that it can be a blessing with the right perspective. “Ceramic has a mid-to-high cost of labor, which provides the dealers ability to increase their profits,” he said. “Tile is one of the few flooring categories that has a large amount of customization options available during installation. Tile installers can truly be artists with custom, high-level installations, which fetch a top-tier labor price.”

Another aspect of a successful tile program is training. Both the store owner and RSA need to be up to date on the latest styles and performance innovations as well as best practices when it comes to installation. For Emser, training is No. 1, behind labor, on the list of challenges dealers will need to tackle. “It’s important to invest in training your RSAs to properly set expectations when selling a tile job, explain the installation process and time it takes,” said Randall Sheehe, regional sales manager, Emser Tile. “It’s also important to properly train them on the quotation process. Emser offers an in-depth training program for new and veteran RSAs who want to hone their tile selling skills. We offer dozens of courses that can be taken remotely at your own pace or during live webinars. We also have 78 branch locations around the country that are here to serve [the retailer].”