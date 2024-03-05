RSAs need to sharpen their selling/people skills

The term “salesperson” (especially used-car salesman) often carries negative connotations, evoking images of slimy and dishonest individuals in some people’s minds. This negative perception has persisted for years, leading to efforts to find alternative labels for the profession. However, my experience has provided me with a fresh perspective on salespeople and the role they serve.

Successful salespeople understand the importance of authenticity and ethical practices in their approach. Many salespeople express their reluctance to be associated with the stereotypical image of a used car salesperson. Turns out many of the problems occur when customers have unrealistic expectations regarding issues of products and price.

Salesmanship is a crucial aspect of various industries, including the flooring sector. While consumers now have access to vast amounts of information online and are more informed than ever, they still require guidance in interpreting and applying this information effectively. Purchasing flooring is not a frequent occurrence for most consumers, and navigating the multitude of product options and pricing structures can be daunting.

Consumers need assistance in understanding their unique situations and determining which product will best suit their needs. This process involves collecting information from the customer, identifying the desired solution and utilizing a decision-making process to arrive at the optimal outcome. Salespeople must confront any discrepancies between consumers’ expectations and the reality of available products and pricing.

The era of the hard sell is fading, but there remains a need for salespeople to assist consumers in overcoming uncertainties and making informed decisions. Unfortunately, some sales professionals lack the skills to navigate this process effectively. Some shy away from assertiveness, equating it with being too “pushy.” However, helping consumers address their misperceptions and understand their needs is crucial for facilitating the right decision-making process.

Kill the product pitch

Selling practices have evolved from merely pitching products to offering solutions. Salespeople who focus solely on pushing products without understanding the customer’s underlying issues often struggle to close deals. Rather than inundating sales staff with constant product knowledge training, companies should prioritize building strong relationships between salespeople and consumers. A robust relationship makes it easier for consumers to connect with products and make informed decisions. It also makes it easier for the salesperson to establish a rapport with the customer. While we all want more for less money, it’s simply not realistic. This is where a great salesperson knows how to bring consumers back to reality and explain what we must do to get what we need, not just what we want. If this doesn’t happen, the customer will be unhappy and the salesperson will get a bad reputation.

Selling, at its core, is really simple. The salesperson’s job is to help the consumer not only make a good decision, but the right decision. But decision making means understanding the problem, what it will take to solve it and then dealing with the customer’s expectations or misconceptions.

