Salute to the misfits, odd ducks and weirdo salespeople

Have you ever met one of these salespeople? People who are extremely successful? Salespeople with high closing rates? Salespeople with the most unconventional, oddball style you’ve ever witnessed?

What these people do can’t be taught. You wish you could clone them! You also can’t stand to be near them when they sell because the way they talk will make you cringe.

The funny part is we can learn something from them and ultimately improve our sales skills. But before I explain how, allow me to share a few true stories.

We had this one salesperson who was a loud redhead without a filter. Customers would call the store and she would answer, “Hey, Mark! How you ’doin?” Not “Carpets of Arizona, how can I help you?” Not only did our customers love her but they bought from her. On top of that, everyone started to lighten up a little and have more of an outgoing attitude. It was both cringeworthy and fun at the same time.

I have a buddy who owns a pool company. His top salesperson, we’ll call him “Jack,” would help himself to customers’ refrigerators and grab a beer. He swore like a drunken sailor. Now no salesperson in his right mind would behave this way, and the last thing you would do is teach anyone to behave that way. But for Jack, month after month he has the highest closing rate.

Then there was Gary, who worked for a popular flooring dealer many of you know and love. Gary would stop by Mc- Donalds and grab breakfast for his client—coffee, Egg McMuffin breakfast and a hashbrown. One for him and one for his customer. Who does that? Gary doesn’t know these people. What on Earth would make him feel so comfortable as to grab a morning breakfast for someone who is just getting an estimate?