Hardwood: State of the industry 2024

For some hardwood flooring industry executives, it’s a “good news/bad news” situation. “Quite frankly, I thought we would be looking at our first interest rate lowering in the April timeframe, but that’s clearly not going to happen—that’s the bad news,” said Brian Carson, president and CEO of AHF Products, the industry’s largest wood flooring manufacturer by volume. The “good” news, he said, is ultimately the market will wind up in essentially the same situation (rate wise) that experts predicted for 2024 at the end of 2023. “I think we still may have two to three interest rate cuts versus four to five interest rate cuts for the year. That means those rate decreases are likely going to happen much later this year and extend into early next year.” If that prediction comes to fruition, Carson noted, it will spark activity in the new home construction market—particularly the single-family home sector. “The builder business for AHF Products is strong, we can see it in the home sales,” he explained. “And I think it’s strong in part because of the lack of availability of existing homes, so people are building new. That’s a bright spot for the hardwood business, as we all know there’s a fair amount of wood used in new construction.” Kyle McAllister, director of hardwood, Shaw, said he is seeing new home starts begin to pick up again, following a slow start to the new year. Like many industry observers, he expects the wood flooring segment will ultimately benefit in the back half of the year depending on typical movements seen in housing cycles. But, again, much depends on interest rates.

“By this time of the year, we thought we would see stronger signals from the Fed that interest rates would start ticking down, but it looks like we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer on that,” he said. “Rates might go down a little bit, but I don’t think we’ll ever see that 2.9%, 2.8% rate of inflation anytime soon. If you have a mortgage at 3.25% and you’re looking to move, nobody wants to go from 3.25% to a 7%-7.5%.” It’s not only stubbornly high interest rates that stand to im- pact the hardwood market this year. Executives cite a number of other mitigating factors. “We are also in a very interesting election year, and we have also seen a large number of layoffs from major companies in Q1,” said Sean Brennan, president, Kährs Americas. “This, coupled with high rates, will continue to prove to be a challenge for not only new home construction but the economy as a whole.” While all this plays out, suppliers are waiting with anticipation of what’s to come. “We’re sitting on pins and needles,” said David Moore, senior product director, Mohawk. “The interest rate movement is going to be such a critical, important piece to unlocking what’s going on in builder. We’re all anticipating some positivity in Q3 and Q4 based on anticipated changes, but we really just have to see what the Fed is going to do. Even just a couple of percentage points down is really going to unlock the builder market.” One of the main challenges facing hardwood in the builder market right now, according to Moore, is the fact that many builders are looking to take costs out of the equation. Problem is, hardwood is one of the more expensive options that can go into a new build. “In new home construction, especially single-family, it’s such a competitive landscape right now with the rates we’re seeing,” he explained. “That’s creating headwinds for hardwood, since it is one of the more premium and high average selling price per-square-foot products in the market. However, if the market unlocks and we start seeing a ton of building and new construction, that’s obviously going to carry engineered hardwood with it and create more of a tailwind.”

That’s precisely what many suppliers are banking on. For Paul Rezuke, vice president of sales, U.S., the outlook is still promising despite some uncertainty. In anticipation of an eventual upswing down the road, the company is planning accordingly so it might reap the benefits when the market rebounds. “We have aligned our products with some new customers,” he said. “Along with the two to three anticipated interest rate cuts, that should serve as a boost for us going forward.”

Others, including David Lauzon Jr., director of sales, Lauzon Hardwood, are equally optimistic about the prospects of a projected turnaround. “The first part of the year was slower than we initially forecasted, largely due to high interest rates,” he said. “However, since the end of February, we have observed some positive developments and increased activity across most of the USA. Our products, primarily installed in single-family residences, have experienced a more optimistic outlook in terms of new home starts compared to the multifamily sector. We are hopeful that a continued decrease in interest rates will further encourage growth in new home construction.” For Mirage Hardwood, another major Canadian player with strong ties to the U.S. market, the mood is upbeat but measured. “We, like many others, anticipate that the current interest rate stability will not persist excessively, fostering increased market activity in Q3 and Q4,” said Jerome Goulet, director of marketing. “Looking further ahead, the market’s historical ebbs and flows remind us of the enduring nature of real estate, where patience inevitably yields results.”