Mullican introduces new engineered product lines

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMullican introduces new engineered product lines

Mullican Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has added two new collections—Haven and Serenity—to its line of engineered hardwood flooring.

“Haven and Serenity are designed to elevate interior spaces with their stunning hickory and white oak offerings,” said Pat Oakley, president of Mullican Flooring. “Together, the two collections showcase the natural beauty of each wood species in eight contemporary colors.”

Haven and Serenity are crafted from hickory and white oak respectively, blending durability with environmental friendliness. Each collection offers 7.5-inch-wide, 3/8-inch-thick planks, which provide a modern and minimalistic aesthetic.

Mullican“Both collections are a great fit for builders looking to add value to new construction spaces and provide authentic, quality hardwood flooring at a price point that allows them to compete with wood flooring imitations, such as luxury vinyl plank (LVP) and laminate,” Oakley said. “Should a customer desire a product with comparable style and design, but would like to upgrade, builders can offer Mullican’s Bellême collection, which launched in the fall of 2023.”

Haven and Serenity offer on-trend, lightly brushed face treatments and random lengths up to 5.5 feet. Haven is available in three colors: Natural, Oasis and Serene; while Serenity is available in five colors: Blissful, Essence, Harmony, Natural and Tranquil.

