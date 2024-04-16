NTCA names Elizabeth Lambert Tile Person of the Year

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has named Elizabeth Lambert, co-owner of Lambert Tile and Stone in Eagle, Colo., the 2024 Tile Person of the Year. Lambert’s outstanding contributions to the tile industry and her leadership within the NTCA community have earned her this esteemed recognition, making her the fourth woman in NTCA’s 77-year history to receive this honor.

“We are thrilled to honor Elizabeth Lambert for her exceptional contributions to the tile industry and her unwavering commitment to NTCA,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “Elizabeth’s leadership, expertise and passion have made a significant impact on our community, and we are proud to celebrate her achievements as the 2024 Tile Person of the Year.

Lambert and her husband Dan have built a thriving contracting business specializing in high-end residential tile and stone installations. Their commitment to excellence and active involvement in NTCA have been instrumental in their success. Lambert currently serves as a member of the NTCA board of directors in Region 10 and chairs NTCA’s Women in Tile Group, a groundbreaking initiative she helped launch in January 2023 to promote women in the tile trade.

Under Lambert’s leadership, Lambert Tile and Stone has achieved Five Star Accredited Contractor status and garnered multiple awards for installation excellence, including the TileLetter Award in 2010, Five Star Project of the Year in 2013 and Residential Project of the Year in 2023. Lambert’s journey in the tile industry is as remarkable as her accomplishments. From her diverse career background spanning postal work in Germany to management roles in the hospitality industry, Lambert’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to found Lambert Tile and Stone in 2000 with Dan. Since then, they have become integral members of the NTCA community.

Lambert’s dedication to advancing women’s leadership in the tile industry is evident through her work with the Women in Tile group, where she collaborates with industry leaders to drive meaningful change and support for women in the field.