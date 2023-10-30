Mullican Flooring introduces Belleme collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMullican Flooring introduces Belleme collection

BellemeJohnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring, a leading manufacturer of quality hardwood floors, added the new Bellême collection to its line of engineered hardwood flooring. The collection is named after the nearly 6,000-acre Bellême forest located in Le Perche Regional Nature Park in southern Normandy, France. The forest is famous for its majestic oak and beech trees.

“We are excited to announce our Bellême collection, building on our long history of innovation to achieve the highest quality in hardwood flooring,” said Pat Oakley, vice president of sales and marketing for Mullican. “With elements of pastoral beauty, this collection enhances hardwood’s natural good looks to transform any space into a calm sanctuary.”

Designed to capture the essence of rich, old-growth forests and bring out the timeless beauty and exceptional quality of European white oak, the Bellême collection offers flooring that is deeply rooted in nature. The collection features a wire-brushed treatment that highlights the subtle textures of the wood’s natural grain.

Each 1/2-inch-thick, 7.5-inch-wide plank is protected by a cutting-edge antimicrobial finish that offers superior scratch and wear resistance. All Bellême products are NWFA Certified Refinishable and backed by a 50-year finish warranty.

The Bellême collection comes in eight colors: Alsace, Ardennes, Beaumont, Cheverny, D’Arcy, Montford, Verdun and Vicennes, offering a palette that ranges from whitewashed wood to light grey, linen, warm tan and muted and rich brown tones—all inspired by the dappled wood of old-growth forests.

“Mullican Flooring leads the way in continually improving offerings by making small changes to our processes,” Oakley added. “Our careful design and detailed craftsmanship bring out the best in European white oak, making this flooring the perfect centerpiece for any room, while also setting the stage for further product development and excellence.”

Previous article
Neocon opens call for 2024 programming

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Neocon opens call for 2024 programming

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—NeoCon, the leading platform and event for the commercial interiors industry—taking place June 10-12, 2024 here at The Mart—invites thought-leaders to submit proposals for...
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring revitalizes Atmospheric & Organic Raku collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Originally inspired by a trip to a pottery studio and the glazing process in particular, J+J Flooring designers have recolored the Atmospheric & Organic...
Read more
News

Coverings 2024 registration, awards now open

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Coverings, the premier international ceramic tile and natural stone exhibition and conference in North America, has launched the official openings for event registration, discounted...
Read more
News

NTCA names Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced its 2023 Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year Award winners in both the residential and...
Read more
Commercial

Mannington Commercial partners with ACE

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial is partnering with Appalachian Carbon Exchange (ACE), a non-profit initiative of the Tennessee River Gorge Trust, as its carbon offset partner....
Read more
Column

Mainstream media: Public enemy No. 1

Steve Feldman - 0
Unless you’ve been circling outer space for the last decade, you know me as a vocal critic of the national mainstream media. I’ve felt...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X