Mullican Flooring introduces Belleme collection

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring, a leading manufacturer of quality hardwood floors, added the new Bellême collection to its line of engineered hardwood flooring. The collection is named after the nearly 6,000-acre Bellême forest located in Le Perche Regional Nature Park in southern Normandy, France. The forest is famous for its majestic oak and beech trees.

“We are excited to announce our Bellême collection, building on our long history of innovation to achieve the highest quality in hardwood flooring,” said Pat Oakley, vice president of sales and marketing for Mullican. “With elements of pastoral beauty, this collection enhances hardwood’s natural good looks to transform any space into a calm sanctuary.”

Designed to capture the essence of rich, old-growth forests and bring out the timeless beauty and exceptional quality of European white oak, the Bellême collection offers flooring that is deeply rooted in nature. The collection features a wire-brushed treatment that highlights the subtle textures of the wood’s natural grain.

Each 1/2-inch-thick, 7.5-inch-wide plank is protected by a cutting-edge antimicrobial finish that offers superior scratch and wear resistance. All Bellême products are NWFA Certified Refinishable and backed by a 50-year finish warranty.

The Bellême collection comes in eight colors: Alsace, Ardennes, Beaumont, Cheverny, D’Arcy, Montford, Verdun and Vicennes, offering a palette that ranges from whitewashed wood to light grey, linen, warm tan and muted and rich brown tones—all inspired by the dappled wood of old-growth forests.

“Mullican Flooring leads the way in continually improving offerings by making small changes to our processes,” Oakley added. “Our careful design and detailed craftsmanship bring out the best in European white oak, making this flooring the perfect centerpiece for any room, while also setting the stage for further product development and excellence.”