Crafting the ultimate showroom experience

Dealers spend time, energy and money getting a prospect to walk into their showroom, but they often miss a critical step: crafting a great showroom experience.

Marketing is everything, and everything is marketing. You want every step in the path-to-purchase to make a lasting impression on prospects and clients, inspiring them to buy from you again and again and send you referrals.

Let’s look at strategies for creating a showroom experience that makes an impression:

Quality over quantity. One common mistake in showroom design is overwhelming customers with hundreds of samples. Instead, curate your product offerings and focus on showcasing your best-selling products with a few popular options. You can learn a lesson from the highly successful retailers who are exclusively shop-at-home and whose entire sample collection fits into a van.

Engaging the senses. To create a memorable atmosphere, engage your customers’ senses—particularly sound and smell. I’ve gone into numerous flooring showrooms and often they’re deathly quiet. No music, no background chatter—just silence. This feels depressing and doesn’t inspire people to want to buy. This is easily solved by playing music in the background.

Fragrances can shape customer perceptions. You want your showroom to smell inviting, causing your prospects to feel relaxed.

Interactive displays. Transform your showroom into an interactive space that creates differentiation and makes prospects feel empowered. Room visualizers allow customers to visualize flooring options in their own spaces. These tools provide a personalized experience and differentiate you from the store down the street.

Sample management. Keep your sample displays organized, neat and clean. Invest in high-quality sample boards and racks to present materials professionally. If you have room, create dedicated areas where customers can see flooring options in real-life settings.

Personalized consultations. While technology enhances the showroom experience, humans still need to do the selling.

Build trust. Feature testimonials from satisfied clients in your showroom. Dedicate a prominent area or wall where customers can read about positive experiences. Have monitors showcasing your most beautiful installations, along with clients talking about their experience with you. Testimonials build trust and credibility.

Creating spaces for everyone. Consider the needs of all your prospects by creating a family-friendly showroom. Create a designated area with toys, games and entertainment for families with kids. Keep everyone comfortable during their visit by offering complimentary drinks and snacks, such as coffee, tea, bottled water and the cookies you baked in your store.

Creating lasting impressions. In an era of online shopping, your showroom can be a game changer. It’s where you connect with clients personally, demonstrate expertise and inspire them to envision their home transformed with new flooring.

Remember, your showroom isn’t just a place for products—it’s a critical step on the path to purchase.

Jim Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.