Learning to embrace the opportunities around you (part 2)

(part 2) After choosing a life in flooring—and saying goodbye to the legal industry—I knew there were even more opportunities to support other women who had possibly made the same choice. To further increase the visibility of women in the industry, I knew I had to take action. First, I began connecting with others through Women of the Flooring Business, learning from their experiences and insights. Now, through my work as communications manager at Floorily, sharing the woman-hosted “Design Time: From the Floor Up” video podcast, and continuing to collaborate with Women of the Flooring Business, I hope to not only inspire other women to pursue careers in the industry but also to learn and grow alongside them.

In their quest to make an impact and propel this industry to greater heights, women in flooring possess the remarkable ability to drive transformative change. By building strong networks, seeking mentorship, embracing continuous learning, advocating for diversity and inclusivity, leading as exemplary role models and fostering collaborative knowledge, they contribute to the industry’s growth and success. These proactive measures pave the way for a dynamic future where women’s valuable contributions shape a thriving flooring industry.

Through genuine passion and a commitment to empowerment, I aim to inspire women to pursue rewarding careers within the flooring industry. By sharing my personal journey and advocating for diversity, I hope to ignite a spark of inspiration that motivates women to embrace their talents and make significant contributions in this dynamic field. I want to shatter the illusion that it’s an exclusive domain reserved solely for men. It’s time to embrace the steps of change and celebrate the harmonious inclusion of women. The flooring industry eagerly awaits their grace, finesse and transformative contributions. By working together, we can create a symphony of talent, where gender is no barrier and every individual’s unique footwork leaves an everlasting imprint on the dance floor of success.

Leaving the legal industry behind was a leap of faith. However, it led me to discover a world where floors aren’t just functional surfaces; they’re canvases for self-expression and transformation. At Floorily, I’ve found the freedom to explore my creativity, collaborate with inspiring women and contribute to an industry ripe for innovation. Together, we can make a difference—one floor, one creative idea and one empowered woman at a time.

Sarah Dyer is the communications manager at Floorily, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer and distributor of designer-inspired luxury vinyl floors.