Learning to embrace the opportunities around you (part 1)

As a former military brat and current military spouse, I’ve seen floors constantly change under my feet—from unkempt linoleum in Colorado military housing to old hardwoods in German homes. Military moves mean you’re walking on a never-ending floor that constantly changes beneath you. They become a tangible reminder of the places you’ve been and the experiences you’ve had. And, just like flooring, challenges can be transformed into beautiful and unique opportunities.

In January, I decided to embrace a new opportunity for transformation—to leave behind the legal industry, where my creativity felt stifled, and explore a new industry that promised exciting, creative opportunities within the realm of marketing and communications. Little did I know that my job search would lead me to the fascinating world of floors, where I discovered Floorily, a luxury vinyl manufacturer and distributor—the perfect platform to unleash my imagination.

Seeking new opportunities

Feeling constrained within the legal industry, Floorily and the flooring industry caught my attention. This interest was further deepened following my insightful Zoom interview with Melanie Nuckols, director of digital marketing at Floorily, and Britney Kreiner, director of content. Hearing from these two exceptional women who have succeeded in this industry truly captivated me. Flooring seemed like an engaging topic to explore and promote, given its close ties to the creative realm of home improvement and design. It presented a fresh canvas where I could apply my marketing expertise and infuse a spark of excitement into a field often overlooked for its untapped creative potential.

As I delved into this new adventure, I quickly noticed the stark gender disparity within the industry. Yet, I still found that women are the “underlayment” of the flooring industry—they may not always be visible but they provide essential support and stability.

Just as underlayment creates a strong foundation, women in the industry bring diverse perspectives and valuable contributions. The dynamic attributes that women offer are important to this industry because they fuel innovation, cater to a wide customer base and promote fairness and equality. Embracing diversity unlocks the industry’s potential for a vibrant and inclusive future. It’s a rarity in this industry, but our team at Floorily has more women than men. I’m constantly inspired by these women on our team, and I hope to see the continued growth of women in flooring.

Sarah Dyer is the communications manager at Floorily, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer and distributor of designer-inspired luxury vinyl floors.