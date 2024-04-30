How to add installers to your team right now

Do you need more installers? Is the lack of installers impacting your ability to grow your business? What if there was a way you could get all the installers you need right now? Well, it turns out you can, and that is what this column is all about.

In a recent Floor Covering News Marketing Mastery webinar, which I co-host alongside Ken Ryan, FCNews senior editor, we had two guest experts who revealed a program that will help you consistently recruit new installers for your business right now. Our first guest was Jim Aaron, executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF). He laid out the two-track approach the FCEF is using to solve the installation crisis (see page 6). The first track entails creating a long-term influx of new installers across the U.S. The second track, by comparison, is short term and is focused on helping dealers reach new, young installers right now by working with the FCEF.

The second guest, Deb DeGraaf, is the co-owner of DeGraaf interiors, an NFA retailer headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. She uses the FCEF program to consistently recruit new, young installers into her business.