‘Emotional intelligence’ elevates employee morale

Self-awareness. This involves recognizing and understanding your own emotions and their effects on behavior. Self-aware individuals are in touch with their emotions, strengths, weaknesses, values and goals. They understand how emotions can influence decision-making and can recognize emotional triggers. Lack of self-awareness can make it difficult to understand the impact of one’s behavior on others and manage emotions effectively.

Self-regulation. This refers to the ability to control one’s emotions, impulses and reactions and to adjust to changing circumstances. It involves managing disruptive impulses and maintaining composure in challenging situations. People who possess self-regulation skills can think before acting, handle stress effectively and prevent their emotions from controlling their behavior. They can remain calm and composed even in stressful or emotionally charged situations. Self-regulation is essential for maintaining healthy relationships and accomplishing long-term goals. Without self-regulation, individuals may experience aggression and difficulty coping with stress.

Motivation. This trait entails the ability to use emotions to pursue goals, remain optimistic and maintain resilience despite setbacks. It provides the energy and persistence needed to accomplish tasks and overcome challenges. Without it, individuals may lack direction, initiative and the drive to achieve their full potential.