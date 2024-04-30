‘Emotional intelligence’ elevates employee morale

The McSweeney Group has been helping companies in the flooring and interiors industry with their hiring needs for more than 25 years. During this time, we have encountered a wide variety of candidates, executives and hiring managers, as well as reasons why some long-term hires succeed and others fail.
One of the main reasons for success or lack thereof often comes down to emotional intelligence (EI). The term is defined by the ability to recognize, understand, manage and express emotions effectively, including those of others. It helps individuals navigate social complexities, manage relationships, empathize and make decisions. EI comprises several interrelated components that contribute to its effectiveness.
Self-awareness. This involves recognizing and understanding your own emotions and their effects on behavior. Self-aware individuals are in touch with their emotions, strengths, weaknesses, values and goals. They understand how emotions can influence decision-making and can recognize emotional triggers. Lack of self-awareness can make it difficult to understand the impact of one’s behavior on others and manage emotions effectively.
Self-regulation. This refers to the ability to control one’s emotions, impulses and reactions and to adjust to changing circumstances. It involves managing disruptive impulses and maintaining composure in challenging situations. People who possess self-regulation skills can think before acting, handle stress effectively and prevent their emotions from controlling their behavior. They can remain calm and composed even in stressful or emotionally charged situations. Self-regulation is essential for maintaining healthy relationships and accomplishing long-term goals. Without self-regulation, individuals may experience aggression and difficulty coping with stress.
Motivation. This trait entails the ability to use emotions to pursue goals, remain optimistic and maintain resilience despite setbacks. It provides the energy and persistence needed to accomplish tasks and overcome challenges. Without it, individuals may lack direction, initiative and the drive to achieve their full potential.
Empathy. Another crucial aspect of EI is empathy, which helps us manage our own emotions and navigate complex social situations. It also means having the ability to understand and recognize the feelings and perspectives of others and respond appropriately. When we develop empathy, we become better communicators, problem solvers and more compassionate human beings. This quality is essential for building trust, cooperation and effective communication, which ultimately leads to better social interactions.
Social skills. This particular set of skills involves building and maintaining relationships, communicating effectively and managing conflicts. Moreover, these traits are essential for leadership, teamwork and networking. Without social skills, individuals may struggle to build and maintain relationships, leading to isolation and loneliness.
EI is not only a key predictor of success but also a skill that can be learned and developed over time. We intend to explore this topic further in subsequent articles.
Marilyn McSweeney and Laurie Baatz, president and senior recruiter with The McSweeney Group, respectively, co-authored this article. The firm specializes in sourcing candidates for commercial flooring businesses across the country.