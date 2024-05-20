A success for Hospitality Design Conference

Milan, Italy—The latest edition of the Hospitality Design Conference, organized by Teamwork Hospitality, a leading hotel consultancy and training company headed by president Mauro Santinato, has drawn widespread enthusiasm after its success.

Held on May 8 at the Melià Hotel here, this event served as a platform for exploring innovative ideas and solutions for hotel design and redevelopment, as well as for gaining insights into design trends and developments on both a national and international scale.

“In this inaugural Hospitality Design Conference, we are proud to have curated a diverse and innovative program featuring internationally renowned speakers, designed to cater to the needs of all industry professionals. We firmly believe that the Italian hospitality sector requires fresh perspectives to stay competitive in an increasingly dynamic global landscape,” said Nicola Delvecchio, strategic hospitality advisor at Teamwork and scientific director of the event, alongside Santinato and Laura Verdi (architect and editorial director of we:ll Magazine).

With over 700 registered attendees, 40 partner companies, significant media partnerships and contributions from 63 Italian and international speakers, the conference provided an invaluable opportunity for experts and professionals from the design, architecture and hospitality sectors to come together in a dynamic environment conducive to the exchange of ideas and knowledge.

Entrepreneurs and designers specializing in hotel and non-hotel structures also shared their insights, collaborating to develop new, successful ventures with a sustainable, innovative approach, while remaining attuned to market dynamics.

“This year’s theme, centered around the concept of ‘transformation’, explored not only the evolution of traditional hospitality models but also the evolving needs of individuals seeking establishments that can support their personal growth,” Delvecchio added.

The conference, which attracted investors, directors, entrepreneurs, builders, architects and industry developers, offered a comprehensive exploration of the profound transformations that have reshaped the hospitality sector in recent years.

The intense seminar program addressed numerous topics, ranging from future trends to tailor-made solutions; from technology to sustainability; from luxury experience to storytelling; from the new frontiers of hospitality to the factors that will most influence the hotel industry for Generation Z.

Critical and success factors of Italy’s landscape were also highlighted, shedding light on areas for investment, improvement and refinement. Examples of innovative concepts and the defining features of next-generation hotels were showcased. Hoteliers and designers came together to emphasize the importance of collaboration across all stages of development and renovation—for both hotel and non-hotel structures, from design to management—while ensuring functionality within budget constraints.

Industry stakeholders explored effective strategies for delivering innovative and sustainable hospitality, enhancing the quality of guest experiences, while addressing upcoming design trends that emphasize not only on aesthetics but also on the efficient and functional use of spaces.

The conference also unveiled the new Mode Hotel project, engaging 14 leading architecture firms specializing in the hospitality sector. Each room within the Mode Hotel serves as a unique expression of eco-sustainable hospitality, reflecting the individual vision of each designer. The Mode project manifests as a receptive space poised to set a benchmark for the hospitality sector, anchored in the reinvigoration of Rimini’s historic tourism structures.

The Hospitality Design Conference served as a platform to learn about the success factors that will characterize the hotel sector, to network and to exchange ideas with the best furniture and contract companies specialized in the hospitality market.