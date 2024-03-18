FCEF seeks partners in building ongoing support

As we approach the end of March, I find myself on the cusp of achieving my gold status through travel for the year—an accomplishment I hadn’t anticipated so soon. Yet, what truly amazes me are the discussions among industry professionals nationwide. Whether we’re discussing installer issues, exploring the disconnect within our industry segments or simply reflecting on the state of the flooring industry, it’s remarkable that, until now, no singular voice has endeavored to represent our combined interests.

However, the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) offers hope that we’re progressing in the right direction. Our industry is filled with passionate, creative and opinionated professionals (you know who you are) who graciously share their insights with me—something I’m deeply appreciative of…on most days. While we acknowledge the real challenges ahead, our commitment to continue to move in a stronger pathway forward for our future through the vision, investment and support provided from our industry fills me with optimism.

The creation of the college program for a basic floor covering installation program is now active in five colleges in three states, and stands as a testament to the willingness of our industry to be present in the educational landscape.

Our recent campaign offering 100 scholarships covering 100% of tuition fees for 100 days underscores our commitment to supporting installers and helpers in their pursuit of knowledge and skill enhancement. This remarkable opportunity, made possible through our donors and partnerships with industry training professionals like AFT, CFI, CTEF and NWFA, illustrates our collective resolve to elevate the standards of our profession and demand excellence as craftsmen and craftswomen.

Garnering attention

The progress of the FCEF has gained attention from flooring communities worldwide as they, too, are faced with similar challenges. Many are actively engaged with FCEF as they seek to learn from our experiences and collaboratively shape a stronger future for all. Having spent several years working within college systems, I can attest that we aren’t the only industry seeking to replenish our workforce amid its decline. It’s imperative that we press onward and continue to advance.

Trade labor industries frequently collaborate with college programs to groom and educate a new source of skilled workers. In the construction industry, partnerships with technical and vocational schools offer apprenticeship programs.

Similarly, the automotive sector—just one of several industries we are competing against for a new generation of talent—collaborates with community colleges and trade schools to groom the next generation of technicians. These are often bolstered by internship opportunities.

These collaborative endeavors underscore our industry’s commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce and meeting the escalating demand for qualified professionals. As the FCEF moves ahead, we have a wealth of opportunities to offer the new generation. I invite you to join us on our journey as we continue to build pathways of support for the future.

Connect with me, and let’s discuss how we can make that happen. Feel free to email me at kwhitener@fcef.org.

Kaye Whitener is director of operations for the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.