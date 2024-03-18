What Gen Z expects from in-store experiences

Even though Baby Boomers control the lion’s share of the world’s disposable income, remember that millennials represent the largest group of consumers and will be inheriting the Baby Boomers’ money. Also keep in mind that right behind them is Gen Z, and their spending power is on the rise. In fact, today they represent about $360 billion in disposable income and, more important, they like to spend their money.

While “digitally native” is on the short list for describing Gen Z, its members are also in-store shoppers, albeit with their own set of priorities and expectations. I was recently reading a report from MG2 on how Gen Z shops, and it was not surprising that curated visual merchandising experiences and brand values were listed as priorities, along with a focus on well being and community connections.

MG2 conducted a series of studies to better understand how the Gen Z consumer feels about different buying experiences. There were several takeaways that reveal how Gen Z participates in brick-and-mortar retail:

Nearly 75% find trying on products and having the ability to touch and feel a product to be the primary motivation for shopping in-store. Outside of traditional retail environments, about 50% of respondents prefer to engage with brands through curated shop-in-shop experiences featured in larger department or retail stores. Of all in-store technology options available, one out of two respondents chose to engage with augmented reality displays to test colors, styles and fit more than any other interactive tech. Sort of like the room viewers that are becoming standard in flooring stores.

But by asking more follow-up questions and digging into the psychology of Gen Z, MG2 found there are few blanket statements about Gen Z. Rather, Gen Z is a complex group, mainly because of the spectrum of age range—you have that older Gen Z that’s more the millennial, and then you have the younger Gen Z who’s right above the Alpha generation.

So, what were some of the takeaways about the physical store experience?