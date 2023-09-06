Taylor Timberline now offers moisture protection

By FCNews Staff
Home Categories Installation Taylor Timberline now offers moisture protection

TimberlineDalton—Taylor Adhesives announced a major improvement to its popular Timberline urethane wood adhesive. Now Timberline will offer RH protection of 90%, and MVER (moisture vapor emission rate) of 10 lbs., which now matches Taylor’s solvent/isocyanate-free product Aspen.

“We are excited to offer a mid-range moisture protection option for installers who prefer using a traditional urethane wood adhesive,” said Seth Gladden, director of marketing, Meridian Adhesives Flooring Division and Taylor. “This will be a perfect complement for our unlimited moisture protection urethane adhesive, Alpine. On top of being able to protect flooring against moisture, our new version of Timberline has been designed to make it easier to trowel.”

The product is part of Taylor’s wood flooring lineup that includes both urethane and solvent/isocyanate-free adhesive solutions. It is a moisture-cured urethane with a high-strength elastomeric bond and low VOCs and low odor.

“This improved formulation for Timberline joins our improved warranty protection recently announced for NWFA certified installers, as another example of Taylor’s commitment to the growth of hardwood flooring,” Gladden noted.

Previous articleNatural disasters impact businesses across industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Installation

Laticrete introduces Platinum Plus adhesive mortar

FCNews Staff - 0
Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has introduced 254 Platinum Plus, a high-performance, lightweight thin-set adhesive...
Read more
Featured Post

Accessories provide add-on profit opportunities

Ken Ryan - 0
Accessories like moldings and adhesives are not just impulse buys to complete the flooring sale. Rather these products provide RSAs with the ability to...
Read more
Featured Post

Glues that stick: Top adhesives in ’23

Ken Ryan - 0
Given the plethora of hard surface flooring options available in the market today, choosing the right adhesive is critical to ensuring the new floor...
Read more

Must Read

Installation

Taylor Timberline now offers moisture protection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Taylor Adhesives announced a major improvement to its popular Timberline urethane wood adhesive. Now Timberline will offer RH protection of 90%, and MVER (moisture...
Read more
Featured Post

Natural disasters impact businesses across industry

Ken Ryan - 0
From floods and wildfires to destructive winds and even droughts, reports of extreme weather are becoming more common. No region of the country has...
Read more
Column

Learning to embrace the opportunities around you (part 1)

FCNews Columnist - 0
As a former military brat and current military spouse, I’ve seen floors constantly change under my feet—from unkempt linoleum in Colorado military housing to...
Read more
Column

Why shop-at-home still makes good business sense

FCNews Columnist - 0
The pandemic certainly didn’t create the shop-at-home model (for years consumers purchased everything from electronics, food and other products online). However, it has certainly...
Read more
News

NAFCD announced 2023 annual convention speaker lineup

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—This fall, NAFCD and NBMDA plan to host a wide range of subject matter experts at the 2023 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention. These...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Taking advantage of industry opportunities

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/RRXKGZZbiXU Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X