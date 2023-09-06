Taylor Timberline now offers moisture protection

Dalton—Taylor Adhesives announced a major improvement to its popular Timberline urethane wood adhesive. Now Timberline will offer RH protection of 90%, and MVER (moisture vapor emission rate) of 10 lbs., which now matches Taylor’s solvent/isocyanate-free product Aspen.

“We are excited to offer a mid-range moisture protection option for installers who prefer using a traditional urethane wood adhesive,” said Seth Gladden, director of marketing, Meridian Adhesives Flooring Division and Taylor. “This will be a perfect complement for our unlimited moisture protection urethane adhesive, Alpine. On top of being able to protect flooring against moisture, our new version of Timberline has been designed to make it easier to trowel.”

The product is part of Taylor’s wood flooring lineup that includes both urethane and solvent/isocyanate-free adhesive solutions. It is a moisture-cured urethane with a high-strength elastomeric bond and low VOCs and low odor.

“This improved formulation for Timberline joins our improved warranty protection recently announced for NWFA certified installers, as another example of Taylor’s commitment to the growth of hardwood flooring,” Gladden noted.