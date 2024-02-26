Laticrete introduces NXT Level Plus Lite

By FCNews Staff
NXT Level Plus LiteBethany, Conn.—Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of construction solutions for the building industry, has launched NXT Level Plus Lite, a new self-leveling underlayment (SLU) designed for a wide range of interior projects.

NXT Level Plus Lite’s lightweight formula offers contractors and installers a solution to projects with load-bearing concerns, diverse substrates found in residential and commercial spaces like hospitals, hotels and high-rises, and improved installation efficiency and safety.

“With its packaging weight now 50% lighter, NXT Level Plus Lite is not only easier to carry and handle but is free-flowing, pump-friendly and can be poured up to four inches thick—substantially more than the one to two inches typical of other self-levelers,” said Elvis Torres, LATICRETE Product Manager. “This streamlines project timelines by eliminating the need for staggered applications and reduces physical strain on workers, contributing to a safer and more efficient work environment. From enhancing the installer experience to supporting diverse project requirements, NXT Level Plus Lite reflects our focus on developing versatile products that directly address the needs of our customers.”

Distinguished by its reduced cured weight, NXT Level Plus Lite offers a practical alternative for projects where traditional SLUs may be too heavy—particularly in projects with unique structural challenges or where the preservation of existing foundations is paramount, such as older building renovations. Not only is this advanced formula nearly 50% the cured weight of traditional SLUs but the product is half the packaging weight, significantly easing freight, transportation and handling onsite.

Equipped with Microban antimicrobial product protection to fight the growth of mold and mildew in the underlayment, NXT Level Plus Lite is also UL Greenguard-certified for low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and does not contain respirable crystalline levels that exceed the OSHA action level§, promoting safer conditions for contractors and end-users.

NXT Level Plus Lite’s versatility extends to its compatibility with various substrates, including concrete, gypsum, plywood and OSB, without the need for metal lath due to high flexural strength. Additionally, the product’s quick drying time allows for walkability within three to four hours and the application of moisture-sensitive coverings after 24 hours.

