NAFCD executive director Kevin Gammonley to retire

Chicago—After more than ten years of service, The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has announced that executive director Kevin Gammonley will be retiring from the association effective June 30, 2024.

“We are honored to be part of Kevin’s longstanding career,” said 2024 NAFCD president, Dori Blitzstein. “We could not have had a more thoughtful and committed partner to help us in our association’s growth and development of our vision. Through the past years, we all shared stories of our families, marriages, children and grandchildren, and we are thrilled that Kevin now has the opportunity to enjoy all those special moments that life is rewarding him. Kevin is leaving our association in a position of strength and we are confident that the transition will be seamless. We will certainly miss Kevin, but we will never forget how he helped to shape our association with his valuable insights and talent.”

Gammonley began his role as NAFCD executive director in 2014. Over the years, he has led the successful growth of the association’s value proposition and its membership base. He has provided steadfast management and strong leadership of NAFCD during a number of challenging economic downturns as well as the recent pandemic.

He said he is most proud of the event partnership model that he structured between NAFCD and the North American Building Material Distribution Association (NBMDA), resulting in successful, co-hosted annual conventions for the past 13 years. According to the NAFCD, it hosted one of its most successful annual conventions in its history in November of 2023.

Gammonley’s replacement is expected to be announced in the spring.