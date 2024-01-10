NAFCD releases 2024 officers and directors

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has released the organization’s board of directors for 2024. The NAFCD board is comprised of senior executives from both distributor and supplier member firms. Each volunteer leader will help support the association’s mission and promote wholesale distribution in the floor industry.

“I look forward to building off NAFCD’s success from this past year while working alongside an impressive group of thought leaders,” said Kevin Gammonley, executive vice president of NAFCD. “I am confident that these fresh and familiar faces will help move our founding mission forward through their diverse backgrounds, industry expertise and strategic thinking.”

The 2024 NAFCD board of directors includes:

Executive officers:

President: Dori Blitzstein, Roesel-Heck Company, Inc., Baltimore, Md.

President-Elect: Brian Green, Belknap-Haines, Glen Burnie, Md.

Vice president: Austin Starnes, BPI, Memphis, Tenn.

Treasurer: Robert Marra, Abraham Linc, Bridgeport, W.Va.

Immediate Past president: A.J. Warne, Abraham Linc, Bridgeport, W.Va.

Distributor directors:

Mike Kelley, Commercial Flooring Distributors, Debary, Fla.

DJ Lee, Professional Flooring Supply, Ft. Worth, Texas

Keith Throm, EJ Welch Co, Earth City, Mo.

Jill Turner, A&M Supply, Marietta, Ga.

Jon Youngberg, Tom Duffy Co., Fairfield, Calif.

Sara Zacharias-Bentele, All Surfaces, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Supplier directors:

Justin Hypnarowski, AHF Products

Rui Li, Prime Supply

Drew Mittelstaedt, Hallmark Floors

Brian Preuss, Uzin Utz

Marc Sims, Franklin International

Reid Waxman, Roomvo, Toronto, ON