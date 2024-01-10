NAFCD releases 2024 officers and directors

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNAFCD releases 2024 officers and directors

directorsChicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has released the organization’s board of directors for 2024. The NAFCD board is comprised of senior executives from both distributor and supplier member firms. Each volunteer leader will help support the association’s mission and promote wholesale distribution in the floor industry.

“I look forward to building off NAFCD’s success from this past year while working alongside an impressive group of thought leaders,” said Kevin Gammonley, executive vice president of NAFCD. “I am confident that these fresh and familiar faces will help move our founding mission forward through their diverse backgrounds, industry expertise and strategic thinking.”

The 2024 NAFCD board of directors includes:

Executive officers:

President: Dori Blitzstein, Roesel-Heck Company, Inc., Baltimore, Md.

President-Elect: Brian Green, Belknap-Haines, Glen Burnie, Md.

Vice president: Austin Starnes, BPI, Memphis, Tenn.

Treasurer: Robert Marra, Abraham Linc, Bridgeport, W.Va.

Immediate Past president: A.J. Warne, Abraham Linc, Bridgeport, W.Va.

Distributor directors:

Mike Kelley, Commercial Flooring Distributors, Debary, Fla.

DJ Lee, Professional Flooring Supply, Ft. Worth, Texas

Keith Throm, EJ Welch Co, Earth City, Mo.

Jill Turner, A&M Supply, Marietta, Ga.

Jon Youngberg, Tom Duffy Co., Fairfield, Calif.

Sara Zacharias-Bentele, All Surfaces, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Supplier directors:

Justin Hypnarowski, AHF Products

Rui Li, Prime Supply

Drew Mittelstaedt, Hallmark Floors

Brian Preuss, Uzin Utz

Marc Sims, Franklin International

Reid Waxman, Roomvo, Toronto, ON

Previous article
Stanton hires Deb Tippett to accelerate hard surface growth
Next article
i4F partners with HMTX for SRP flooring

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Daltile showcases new STARE products

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Daltile recently launched six new product collections into its STARE program, an assortment of special order tile. These new products are being...
Read more
News

Natural Stone Foundation announces new board members

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Foundation welcomed the following industry members to its board of directors for 2024: Kevin Camarata—board president Brie Pfannenbecker—president-elect Tony Malisani—immediate...
Read more
News

John Selldorff joins Laticrete board of directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete International, Inc. has added John Selldorff to its board of directors. Selldorff currently serves as the president and CEO of North and...
Read more
News

New Antolini booth concept to premier in Las Vegas

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Antolini will be exhibiting a new design and exhibition concept on February 27-29 here at the Las Vegas Convention Centre for the Kitchen...
Read more
News

MeasureSquare to exhibit at Domotex 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—MeasureSquare, a provider of innovative flooring takeoff estimation solutions, is participating in Domotex 2024. Held here every year, the show will be held...
Read more
Column

Skydiving lessons for surviving a slowdown

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Part 3 in a series) In skydiving, you want to prepare for emergencies long before you ever climb aboard the airplane. The same principle holds...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X