Natural Stone Foundation announces new board members

By FCNews Staff
Natural Stone FoundationOberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Foundation welcomed the following industry members to its board of directors for 2024:

  • Kevin Camarata—board president
  • Brie Pfannenbecker—president-elect
  • Tony Malisani—immediate past president
  • Ralph Morgan
  • Greg Osterhout
  • Rick Stimac
  • Holly Roher
  • Jonathan Zanger
  • Buddy Ontra
  • Katie Jensen-NSI board president liaison

2022 foundation president, Rich Katzmann, (Rockheads Group USA) will officially end his term at StonExpo in January 2024. Katzmann has served on the board since the Foundation’s origin in 2017 and has witnessed its impact firsthand.

“During Katzmann’s tenure on the board, the foundation funded initiatives that have increased natural stone’s market share, supported globally unified standards, combatted confusion between natural and manmade materials, educated and inspired architects and designers, cultivated future stone industry leaders and advocated for programs that help keep employees safe,” said Jim Hieb, Natural Stone Foundation executive director.

In 2024, the foundation board said it will continue raising funds to address future industry needs. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to make contributions to the foundation’s annual fund or to honor an industry colleague or friend by making a tribute gift in their name. The board will also be seeking key stakeholders to support the launch of an endowment fund to further guarantee sufficient funding is available for years to come.

