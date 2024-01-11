Daltile showcases new STARE products

Dallas, Texas—Daltile recently launched six new product collections into its STARE program, an assortment of special order tile. These new products are being showcased during the nationwide Mohawk Momentum Roadshow.

“The STARE program was developed to offer our customers the height of fashion,” said Laura Grill, director of product design for Dal-Tile, parent company of the Daltile brand. “STARE is the ultimate source for fashion-driven looks. These new special order collections embody many of the hottest trends in both tile and overall interior design.”

Fyre

The handcrafted ceramic wall tile presents a new and unique shade variation. This tile boasts radiant colors, multi-dimensional styles and is topped off with a glossy finish.

Upscension

This series has seven colors with a contemporary sheen.

Idiosync

This assortment of glazed ceramic wall tile has elevated structures and dimension as well as a well-balanced, nature-inspired, monochromatic color scheme.

Apothesis

This collection is designed to add depth to any room. Offered in combinations of a textured fabric look with glossy accent or flat, this collection of glazed porcelain tile provides versatility with options for the floor and wall.

Empyrean

This series features high variance between tiles adding an unfinished touch. Empyrean has five colors, three shapes and endless arrangement options.

Eforea

Eforea is designed for both walls and floors with eight color options.