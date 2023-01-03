NSF welcomes new board of directors

Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Foundation (NSF) welcomed 10 new industry members to its board of directors for 2023. The new members are as follows:

Tony Malisani – board president

Kevin Camarata – president-elect

Rich Katzmann – immediate past-president

Ralph Morgan – director

Greg Osterhout- director

Brie Pfannenbecker – director

Holly Rohrer – director

Rick Stimac – director

Jonathan Zanger – director

Duane Naquin – NSI board president liaison

Joshua Levinson (Artistic Tile, Inc.), 2021 NSF board president, and Kent Barnow (U.S. Stone Industries, LLC) will officially end their terms at StonExpo in January 2023.

“Since 2017, Kent and Josh have been pillars on the foundation board,” said Natural Stone Institute CEO, Jim Hieb. “They helped build it from a start-up organization to one that is primed to help the industry fund big pictures projects. We are indebted to their many hours of service and leadership.”

Rich Katzmann, 2022 NSF board president, agreed. “Josh and Kent have been instrumental in establishing this new philanthropic arm of our association. They have been catalysts for the successes of our fundraising efforts which will ensure that the Foundation is well positioned for the future.”

The Natural Stone Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Natural Stone Institute. Its mission is to serve the natural stone industry by financially supporting initiatives and services important to industry stakeholders. Funding received from the foundation allows the Natural Stone Institute to produce educational programming, scholarships, and advocacy for the use of natural stone.