NSF welcomes new board of directors

By FCNews Staff
Home News NSF welcomes new board of directors

NSF board of directors
Tony Malisani

Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Foundation (NSF) welcomed 10 new industry members to its board of directors for 2023. The new members are as follows:

  • Tony Malisani – board president
  • Kevin Camarata – president-elect
  • Rich Katzmann – immediate past-president
  • Ralph Morgan – director
  • Greg Osterhout- director
  • Brie Pfannenbecker – director
  • Holly Rohrer – director
  • Rick Stimac – director
  • Jonathan Zanger – director
  • Duane Naquin – NSI board president liaison

Joshua Levinson (Artistic Tile, Inc.), 2021 NSF board president, and Kent Barnow (U.S. Stone Industries, LLC) will officially end their terms at StonExpo in January 2023.

“Since 2017, Kent and Josh have been pillars on the foundation board,” said Natural Stone Institute CEO, Jim Hieb. “They helped build it from a start-up organization to one that is primed to help the industry fund big pictures projects. We are indebted to their many hours of service and leadership.”

Rich Katzmann, 2022 NSF board president, agreed. “Josh and Kent have been instrumental in establishing this new philanthropic arm of our association. They have been catalysts for the successes of our fundraising efforts which will ensure that the Foundation is well positioned for the future.”

The Natural Stone Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Natural Stone Institute. Its mission is to serve the natural stone industry by financially supporting initiatives and services important to industry stakeholders. Funding received from the foundation allows the Natural Stone Institute to produce educational programming, scholarships, and advocacy for the use of natural stone.

Previous articleConsolidated Flooring partners with Floorcloud

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Abbey’s Bill Wilson named EVP of sales, marketing

FCNews Staff - 0
Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet Company has promoted Bill Wilson to the position of executive vice president of sales and marketing. In this newly expanded role,...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile names Chris Cobb to executive team

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, KY.—Louisville Tile Distributors recently appointed Chris Cobb to the position of business development manager – national accounts. Cobb joins the company from Armstrong Industries,...
Read more
News

Tim Hanno joins Louisville Tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Tim Hanno has been appointed director of sales, South, for Louisville Tile. Since 2010, Hanno has worked as a sales leader in both the...
Read more

Must Read

News

NSF welcomes new board of directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Foundation (NSF) welcomed 10 new industry members to its board of directors for 2023. The new members are as follows: ...
Read more
News

Consolidated Flooring partners with Floorcloud

FCNews Staff - 0
Boston, Mass.—Floorcloud and Consolidated Flooring said they are partnering to bring the New York and Chicago market areas a powerful new technology platform to...
Read more
Column

Aaronson: The year in review

FCNews Columnist - 0
The winter markets set the tone; No more masks, no staying home. We came to Surfaces to earn and learn; We saw new innovations—and Shaw’s return. Speaking of...
Read more
Featured Post

FCNews 2nd annual FCNnovation Awards winners

FCNews Staff - 0
FCNews has announced the winners of its second annual FCNnovation Awards —a program designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new...
Read more
News

Abbey’s Bill Wilson named EVP of sales, marketing

FCNews Staff - 0
Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet Company has promoted Bill Wilson to the position of executive vice president of sales and marketing. In this newly expanded role,...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tom’s Tips:’ How to prove your worth

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hh07a14v0cs&t=76s Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new "Tom’s Tips" regarding staging and displays. In the Tom's Tips series, Tom Jennings, retail training...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X