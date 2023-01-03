Consolidated Flooring partners with Floorcloud

Boston, Mass.—Floorcloud and Consolidated Flooring said they are partnering to bring the New York and Chicago market areas a powerful new technology platform to enhance the level of jobsite quality control occurring on many of the largest commercial construction projects in each region. A Starnet member and one of the nation’s leading commercial flooring contractors for almost 80 years, Consolidated Flooring said it prides itself on delivering projects with exceptional quality, on time and within budget using the latest flooring innovations.

Floorcloud is an innovative new software platform that uses jobsite conditions sensors and a proprietary manufacturer’s specification database to enable flooring contractors to monitor (24/7/365) and communicate the real-time environmental and site conditions they encounter with general contractors and building owners. Floorcloud was custom built for the flooring contractor by a team on industry veterans and was trialed and launched this summer with input from more than 40 contractors across the United States, according to the company.

“Floorcloud’s innovative platform will enable Consolidated Flooring to monitor and share detailed information with our clients in real-time,” said David Meberg, CEO of Consolidated Flooring and co-chairman of Install’s board of directors. “We are now able to detect and resolve issues as they occur to help mitigate overall project risk.”

According to Patrick Mullins, co-founder and executive vice president, Floorcloud, the company is looking forward to having Consolidated Flooring join its community of commercial flooring contractor subscribers. “As we continue to integrate with other technology partners and enhance our user experience, it is the input from world class organizations like Consolidated Flooring that will continue to make Floorcloud the powerful technology platform it is today.”

Floorcloud sensors monitor ambient temperature, humidity, dewpoint and track GPS location. According to the company, additional capabilities are coming soon, including the reading of light, vibration and altitude, measurements yet to be captured systematically on today’s flooring jobsites.

“Integrations with Wagner Meters, Spec-Intel and Procore will be available by year’s end, providing clients the ultimate in efficiency through advancements in technology, further establishing Floorcloud as a remarkable solution to mitigate project risk,” said Scott Banda, co-founder and president of Floorcloud.

As Floorcloud becomes more popular nationally, it is expected to save the industry hundreds of millions of dollars of costs associated with rework, project delays and claims, according to the company.